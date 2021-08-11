Sound Sultan's widow Farida breaks silence a month after his death

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, where she penned an emotional note to her late husband.

"On the 11th of July 2021 my world went pitch black, its been a month and still I can see no color. It still feels like a bad dream... how is this my fate?. Living without you has to be the worst punishment life has thrown my way," she wrote.

"My dear Aboo, my nights have been so long and cold since you left me. My sweet gentle husband, the love of my entire life, my world. Thank you for giving me the best of yourself for the past years. Our love was truly perfect and I am totally lost without you."

She also used the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported her family since his death.⁣

"I have been told that this is the will of God but I'm still struggling with it. Lanre, I'm struggling daily!!... Time heals right??... Hmmm! I wish to use this medium to thank everyone for the immense support and all the kind words towards our family," she added.

"I do not take this for granted. Lanre was truly the best guy and I count it a privilege to have shared my life with him. Let's keep him alive in our hearts by letting love lead. Love is the only true religion and Lanre's life is a perfect example.⁣''

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 44.