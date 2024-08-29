ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Solidstar reacts to backlash over controversial post about fiancée

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that he made a post thanking her for staying by him for 10 years, even though all she got from was pain, tears and heartbreak.

Solidstar slams his critics [Instagram/Officialsolidstar]
Solidstar slams his critics [Instagram/Officialsolidstar]

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post made on August 29, 2024, angrily reacted to the backlash he received, saying, "Men celebrates and cherish good and beautiful women who go through the good and the bad with them Hookup girls Dey vex. Dirty used and abused Smelly Asses! Oorwe."

However, his reaction was met with more disapproval from some Instagram users, who reprimanded him in the comment section.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Instagram user wrote, "Oga calm down, oh, focus on full recovery and family. You no need dey fight anybody now."

"Ah no accept this one wey u dey abuse Hookup girls oo🤷🏽 PRAISE ya woman without attack anyone brrrahhh👌🏽👌🏽 Afterall na dem dey there for u when she dey far ABI U WON LIE🤷🏽 make we face reality," said another user.

All this comes after Solidstar posted a controversial message in his appreciation post for his fiancee on August 27, 2024. On that day, he posted pictures with his woman, praising her unwavering loyalty over the past decade despite enduring significant hardship with him.

He wrote, "LOYAL! For over ten years, all she got from me was pains, tears and heartbreak. But she never gave up on me."

ADVERTISEMENT

Though well intended, his post sparked various reactions from social media users, with many expressing scepticism about the nature of the relationship and others suggesting that the post reflected a problematic dynamic between the couple.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Solidstar reacts to backlash over controversial post about fiancée

Solidstar reacts to backlash over controversial post about fiancée

Lagbaja didn't allow me see his face during our recording session - Fireboy

Lagbaja didn't allow me see his face during our recording session - Fireboy

We didn't expect this level of scrutiny on our relationship - BBNaija's Zinwe duo

We didn't expect this level of scrutiny on our relationship - BBNaija's Zinwe duo

I will be up soon - TG Omori assures Nigerians after failed kidney transplant

I will be up soon - TG Omori assures Nigerians after failed kidney transplant

Fireboy releases highly-anticipated fourth album 'adedamola'

Fireboy releases highly-anticipated fourth album 'adedamola'

I will never be ready - John Cena speaks on not wanting children

I will never be ready - John Cena speaks on not wanting children

Jade Osiberu returns with a ‘Christmas movie,’ starring Afrobeats stars

Jade Osiberu returns with a ‘Christmas movie,’ starring Afrobeats stars

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane released from police custody

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane released from police custody

Nile Media Entertainment partners with Mo Abudu for new cinematic venture

Nile Media Entertainment partners with Mo Abudu for new cinematic venture

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges men do body modifications all the time

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin