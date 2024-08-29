Solidstar reacts to backlash over controversial post about fiancée

In an Instagram post made on August 29, 2024, angrily reacted to the backlash he received, saying, "Men celebrates and cherish good and beautiful women who go through the good and the bad with them Hookup girls Dey vex. Dirty used and abused Smelly Asses! Oorwe."

However, his reaction was met with more disapproval from some Instagram users, who reprimanded him in the comment section.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Instagram user wrote, "Oga calm down, oh, focus on full recovery and family. You no need dey fight anybody now."

"Ah no accept this one wey u dey abuse Hookup girls oo🤷🏽 PRAISE ya woman without attack anyone brrrahhh👌🏽👌🏽 Afterall na dem dey there for u when she dey far ABI U WON LIE🤷🏽 make we face reality," said another user.

All this comes after Solidstar posted a controversial message in his appreciation post for his fiancee on August 27, 2024. On that day, he posted pictures with his woman, praising her unwavering loyalty over the past decade despite enduring significant hardship with him.

He wrote, "LOYAL! For over ten years, all she got from me was pains, tears and heartbreak. But she never gave up on me."

ADVERTISEMENT