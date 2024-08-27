RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

All she got from me was pain - Solidstar's post about fiancée causes stir

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He appreciates her for never giving up on him over the past 10 years.

Singer Solidstar and his fiancée [Instagram/Officialsolidstar]
Singer Solidstar and his fiancée [Instagram/Officialsolidstar]

Recommended articles

The singer took to Instagram on August 27, 2024, posting pictures with his woman, praising her unwavering loyalty over the past decade despite enduring significant hardship with him.

He wrote, "LOYAL! For over ten years, all she got from me was pains, tears and heartbreak. But she never gave up on me."

Though well intended, his post sparked various reactions from social media users, with many expressing scepticism about the nature of the relationship.

An Instagram user commented, "Wow. Pain and sorrow, new criteria for being the perfect woman. It hurts to read this, stay strong, sis," and another person wrote, "Na this kind thing men dey like 😹😹😹wait and see how Dey will tag her as a superwoman 😹😹God no go let me collect praises for long-suffering."

Some comments suggested that the post reflected a problematic dynamic between the couple.

"Y’all like the ones you all can mess with, if she can be messed with, then she’s the right one in a man’s world," a woman wrote.

Some comments about Solidstar's post [Instagram/Thetattleroom]
Some comments about Solidstar's post [Instagram/Thetattleroom] Pulse Nigeria

Another woman exclaimed, "Chineke m oooo👎👎, marrying her is the trophy for those pains😂😂😂 please this forever she is doing with you please no more pain is allowed!! Make up for those years abeg."

Another commenter alleged, "He has low self-esteem, dear. Plus una get pikin together so she stayed for the child."

Recall that the singer announced his engagement on August 6, 2024, in an Instagram post.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian international star CKAY launches record label, Boyfriend Music

Nigerian international star CKAY launches record label, Boyfriend Music

All she got from me was pain - Solidstar's post about fiancée causes stir

All she got from me was pain - Solidstar's post about fiancée causes stir

Joseph Okechukwu hints new movie, 'Osu,' starring Onyeka Onwenu

Joseph Okechukwu hints new movie, 'Osu,' starring Onyeka Onwenu

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' @ 3: Here are 11 milestones accomplished by the album

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' @ 3: Here are 11 milestones accomplished by the album

‘Every scene I get, I make it count’ - Akah Nnani on being an actor

‘Every scene I get, I make it count’ - Akah Nnani on being an actor

Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios set to launch Farmer’s Bride on Sept 27

Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios set to launch Farmer’s Bride on Sept 27

Olamide & Shallipopi excite fans with their upcoming collaboration

Olamide & Shallipopi excite fans with their upcoming collaboration

See how far I've come - BBNaija's Neo recounts experience as cab driver

See how far I've come - BBNaija's Neo recounts experience as cab driver

Singer Mariah Carey loses mum, sister on same day

Singer Mariah Carey loses mum, sister on same day

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Trending

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges men do body modifications all the time

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin