All she got from me was pain - Solidstar's post about fiancée causes stir

The singer took to Instagram on August 27, 2024, posting pictures with his woman, praising her unwavering loyalty over the past decade despite enduring significant hardship with him.

He wrote, "LOYAL! For over ten years, all she got from me was pains, tears and heartbreak. But she never gave up on me."

Though well intended, his post sparked various reactions from social media users, with many expressing scepticism about the nature of the relationship.

An Instagram user commented, "Wow. Pain and sorrow, new criteria for being the perfect woman. It hurts to read this, stay strong, sis," and another person wrote, "Na this kind thing men dey like 😹😹😹wait and see how Dey will tag her as a superwoman 😹😹God no go let me collect praises for long-suffering."

Some comments suggested that the post reflected a problematic dynamic between the couple.

"Y’all like the ones you all can mess with, if she can be messed with, then she’s the right one in a man’s world," a woman wrote.

Another woman exclaimed, "Chineke m oooo👎👎, marrying her is the trophy for those pains😂😂😂 please this forever she is doing with you please no more pain is allowed!! Make up for those years abeg."

Another commenter alleged, "He has low self-esteem, dear. Plus una get pikin together so she stayed for the child."