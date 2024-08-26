ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The FG recently announced that thousands of people are using fake degree's obtained from degree mills institutions in Benin Republic, Togo and others.

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)
Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Recommended articles

The actor posed his question via an Instagram post on August 25, 2024, asking the minister of education, Prof Tahir Mamman what would happen to the honorary degrees given to Nigerian celebrities.

His post caption read, "What Happens To ALL The ABSURD Doctorate Degrees Splashed On Nigerian Celebs Since FG Has Pronounced That Degrees Acquired From Benin Republic Since 2017 Are INVALID? 👀"

The actor's followers took to the comment section to weigh in on the issue. A follower wrote, "Valid Question.. But the answer is so clear.. Never to be used," and another comment read, "Waste of money on frivolous degrees."

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes on the heels of the announcement by the Federal Government that no fewer than 21,600 graduates use fake certificates obtained from degree mills institutions in Benin Republic, Togo and others.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing on his one-year achievements in the ministry, in Abuja on August 23, 2024. He stressed that said fake degrees from Nigerian and foreign universities would be flushed out of the system.

He said, “The federal government has directed that the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) issue circular to flush out anybody with fake certificates from these institutions.

“In Togo, there are three universities that are officially approved and licenced to offer degree courses and in Benin Republic, we have five institutions licenced for degree courses,” he added.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inkblot's newest production, ‘When Love Strikes premieres this September

Inkblot's newest production, ‘When Love Strikes premieres this September

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin

Rukmani unveils new single ' Ex-Capade' - A freestyle expressing longing & love

Rukmani unveils new single ' Ex-Capade' - A freestyle expressing longing & love

Kizz Daniel surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Kizz Daniel surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

VDM doubles down on stance against celebrities gifting Bobrisky money

VDM doubles down on stance against celebrities gifting Bobrisky money

Fireboy features Lagbaja, Seun Kuti, Jon Baptiste on his 4th album 'Adedamola'

Fireboy features Lagbaja, Seun Kuti, Jon Baptiste on his 4th album 'Adedamola'

I question the practice of changing names after marriage - Actress Kemi Akindoju

I question the practice of changing names after marriage - Actress Kemi Akindoju

Bobrisky thanks Don Jazzy for gifting him ₦4 million while he was in prison

Bobrisky thanks Don Jazzy for gifting him ₦4 million while he was in prison

Toyosi Etim-Effiong urges women to dress decently to church

Toyosi Etim-Effiong urges women to dress decently to church

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

Paul Okoye and his 24 year-old-wife Ifeoma [Ivy_Zenny]

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges men do body modifications all the time