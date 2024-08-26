Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin

The actor posed his question via an Instagram post on August 25, 2024, asking the minister of education, Prof Tahir Mamman what would happen to the honorary degrees given to Nigerian celebrities.

His post caption read, "What Happens To ALL The ABSURD Doctorate Degrees Splashed On Nigerian Celebs Since FG Has Pronounced That Degrees Acquired From Benin Republic Since 2017 Are INVALID? 👀"

The actor's followers took to the comment section to weigh in on the issue. A follower wrote, "Valid Question.. But the answer is so clear.. Never to be used," and another comment read, "Waste of money on frivolous degrees."

This comes on the heels of the announcement by the Federal Government that no fewer than 21,600 graduates use fake certificates obtained from degree mills institutions in Benin Republic, Togo and others.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing on his one-year achievements in the ministry, in Abuja on August 23, 2024. He stressed that said fake degrees from Nigerian and foreign universities would be flushed out of the system.

He said, “The federal government has directed that the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) issue circular to flush out anybody with fake certificates from these institutions.