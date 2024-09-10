ADVERTISEMENT
Portable faces backlash for slapping pastor for preaching in front of his bar

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Portable claimed the preacher was disturbing his customers.

Portable is facing backlash yet again

On September 9, 2024, Portable was live on Instagram at his bar in the Sango area of Ogun State when he noticed an evangelist preaching nearby. His livestream captured the moment he walked towards the man, confronted him, insulted and promptly slapped him for allegedly disturbing his customers.

"Why are you doing this? Are you crazy? Why are you coming to disgrace me in my bar? Fuck you, bro," the singer asked in a rage before slapping the preacher.

"This is how they spoil my business and disturb my business. Are you crazy? Early on a Monday, you're spoiling my business. I had prayed for myself before leaving home," he added and subsequently chased the preacher off the street.

Portable's action was met with anger from social media users who slammed him and called his anger unnecessary. Many even called for the singer's arrest for assaulting the preacher.

An Instagram user wrote, "So unnecessary, the pastor was leaving already. Why sl@p him again? Na wetin Portable no fit collect he go dey do."

"Slapping a grown man on live just because you are a celeb or what😡 many things have to be reformed and corrected before this country can be good, not only our govt be our oppressor," another outraged user said

Comments from outraged X users [X/Basito]
An X user wrote, "He was caught on camera assaulting another human being. He should be brought to book for this nonsense.

"I can never take this animal seriously He’d never be anything more than an opportuned street urchin, and he can never amount to anything outside this country because this country is lawless and encourages uselessness….imagine people laughing and praising him in the comment section of the live….irksome/ disgusting piece of shit," another X user wrote.

