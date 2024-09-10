Portable faces backlash for slapping pastor for preaching in front of his bar

On September 9, 2024, Portable was live on Instagram at his bar in the Sango area of Ogun State when he noticed an evangelist preaching nearby. His livestream captured the moment he walked towards the man, confronted him, insulted and promptly slapped him for allegedly disturbing his customers.

"Why are you doing this? Are you crazy? Why are you coming to disgrace me in my bar? Fuck you, bro," the singer asked in a rage before slapping the preacher.

"This is how they spoil my business and disturb my business. Are you crazy? Early on a Monday, you're spoiling my business. I had prayed for myself before leaving home," he added and subsequently chased the preacher off the street.

Portable's action was met with anger from social media users who slammed him and called his anger unnecessary. Many even called for the singer's arrest for assaulting the preacher.

An Instagram user wrote, "So unnecessary, the pastor was leaving already. Why sl@p him again? Na wetin Portable no fit collect he go dey do."

"Slapping a grown man on live just because you are a celeb or what😡 many things have to be reformed and corrected before this country can be good, not only our govt be our oppressor," another outraged user said

An X user wrote, "He was caught on camera assaulting another human being. He should be brought to book for this nonsense.