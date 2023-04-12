Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

He shared this information about himself on an episode of the 'Moni Talks' podcast, hosted by Moni Osibodu. The singer admitted to being a "romantic guy," but added that he has been "served breakfast" many times.

He said, "I'm a romantic guy. I've always been a romantic guy. I don't think that is going to change. But at the same time, [in] the space in which I exist at the moment, I have been served breakfast [heart breaks] many times. I broke up with someone because of my feelings for someone else and that person didn't like me. Usually, I'm the type of person that would be more vulnerable. I'm the type of person that I put my heart on my sleeves, especially when I really like someone. But I had just learned that it is not working in my favour."

Last year, on a podcast with Pulse, the vocalist acknowledged having been in an abusive relationship in the past. He admits that the woman had previously stabbed him, and the wound was still visible on his body.

The woman, who also happened to be his first love, had her good and bad times, but the violent portion began with tiny assaults and attacks like tossing shoes when she got upset, which the singer admitted to having found amusing at the time, until things became violent and more physical.

Lojay Pulse Ghana

He added that because the woman had so many positive traits, he didn't realize that the actions were abusive at the time.

"she stabbed me with a fork; that day was hilarious. She smashed a kettle on my head and dented that sh*t. Then, she stabbed me in the hand with a fork. It is a horror story; the mark is with me forever. The funny thing about the moment is that when I look back, the first strike she took was directly to my chest but because it was a fork, it didn't really cut a lot, but what if it was a knife?"

"...the bad part was that at the time, I didn't even realise that it was abuse. Because at the time, she'd do like 30 good things and then do like 2 f**d up things."