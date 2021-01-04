Nigerian singer Chike has apologised to Nigerians and Igbos in particular after calling them primitive for travelling to the east for Christmas.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Monday, January 4, 2021, where he called out the Igbos over their traditional trips to the east during the yuletide season.

"Stop travelling to the damn east just coz it Christmas! Is it worth your life??? Stop that primitive behaviour. The roads are busy. Pick another damn time! Plan! Learn! Learn! Fucking learn," he wrote.

Chike's now deleted tweet that received severe backlash [LIB]

It didn't take long before he came under severe backlash from Nigerians on Twitter.

In a swift response, the singer apologised for his tweets, revealing that he lost two friends to a road accident after they travelled to the east for the holiday.

"I believe my now-deleted tweet was misunderstood as it was an emotional one. This morning, 2 friends died on their road trip back from the village. I think the roads are too risky for everyone to be headed home & back. If you have been hurt, I sincerely apologize," he tweeted.

Twitter reaction: