Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale took a swipe at Sarkodie during a TikTok Live session, criticising the rapper’s choice of a Porsche Panamera as his dream car.

The dancehall star revealed that he does not like buying expensive cars. Instead, he emphasised his preference for investing in real estate, boasting about the number of houses he has built. He made it clear that, in his view, real estate is a more valuable investment than cars.

Shatta Wale went on to state that cars mean little to him, pointing out the number of vehicles he has purchased over the years, including several Range Rovers, a Benz, and a Land Cruiser.

He implied that these acquisitions do not count as assets, suggesting that they depreciate in value over time.

These two A-list acts capture the masses’ attention whenever they clash, often releasing diss tracks aimed at each other.

Shatta Wale previously targeted Sarkodie in a diss track titled “Little Tip,” where he fiercely attacked the rapper. In response, Sarkodie released “Advice,” which was seen as a more powerful retort.

Since then, Shatta Wale has taken every opportunity to attack Sarkodie, as he does with other musicians. Sarkodie, on the other hand, has been more measured in his responses, often using music collaborations to subtly hit back at Shatta Wale.

It is well known that Sarkodie is naturally reserved and rarely responds directly to his critics.

