Sharon Ooja thanks friends for throwing her 'the best bridal shower ever'

On June 18, 2024, the actress posted a video showing the fun and intimate moments from her bridal shower, which was held on June 15, 2024. The event was attended by fellow stars like Beverly Osu, Ini-Dima Okojie, Bisola Aiyeola and her other friends who put it together.

Filled with gratitude, she highlighted how the women around her took the time to celebrate her, with some even flying in from overseas.

She wrote in her caption, "Over the weekend, my inner circle and sisters threw me, what I consider the best bridal shower ever😍… super intimate!! I mean, it had my true inner circle!! The girls I grew up with, girls I met at 5 years old🥹, … amazing new queens that I met as an adult who have changed my life, my reasoning and thinking just by being close to them!! Girls who protect and love me deeply!!! Some flew in from outside the country!! Some from other states in Nigeria."

Ooja, who in March 2024, announced that she had tied the knot with her mystery heartthrob in a private civil ceremony, emphasised the power of friendship in her post.

"I experienced love and genuine support, as I've transitioned into being a family woman over the past few months iv understood the power of great friendships and knowing who truly cares for you and basking in that fully😍 girls who have protected me and mine with their true love," she added.

Pulse Nigeria

Ooja concluded her heartfelt message by showering her friends with love, prayers and appreciation.

