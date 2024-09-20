ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sex is a mutual act, not a favour - Singer Seun Kuti

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

His statement has caused quite a stir on social media.

Seun Kuti airs his stance on sex as a mutual agreement [notesphere/twitter]
Seun Kuti airs his stance on sex as a mutual agreement [notesphere/twitter]

Recommended articles

The singer aired his opinion on the matter on September 19, 2024, via an Instagram story post, stressing that only sex workers 'give' sex.

"No one gives anyone sex except a prostitute. Sex is a mutual act. Its not a favor, and u didn’t do anything, you just had sex a natural act that cave women and cave men did. Nigerian women, sex isn’t a favor except u are a prostitute and that also isn’t a bad thing," he stated.

Seun Kuti's post [Instagram/Bigbirdkuti]
Seun Kuti's post [Instagram/Bigbirdkuti] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

His post raked in hundreds of reactions from Instagram users, with many weighing in on the dynamics of sexual relationships in Nigeria. One commenter voiced her perspective, which highlighted the need for Nigerian men to stop feeling entitled to sex after minimal interactions.

She wrote, "Absolutely, that's the more reason some Nigerian men should also stop demanding it and feeling entitled to it after just one meeting. By this same logic, some Nigerian men should also respect their women's boundaries and wait till their natural instincts for sex kicks in, like when she says no just let her be rather than begging to put the tip, saying just come over I won't touch you, coercing and trying to win her over when she clearly states she's not interested. Let's all learn to be civilized human beings."

Reactions from Instagram users
Reactions from Instagram users Pulse Nigeria

Another user slammed Kuti's statement and aired her stance from the religious perspective, saying, "Statement from the pit of hell! Sex is only for married people; anything aside, that is a favour."

"Can we normalize intimacy without commitment?" asked another Instagram user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others responded to Kuti's post by addressing the issue of how some men treat women after an intimate encounter.

Nigerians react to Seun Kuti's post about sex
Nigerians react to Seun Kuti's post about sex Pulse Nigeria

Another user wrote in detail, "Confused gender. You men will say that, but guess who is ever so eager to make women feel used, the moment they have had sex with her? The same men that will go about bragging to their friends about having sex with a particular lady and start speaking of her in a condescending manner as if her value has depreciated by having sex. The same me that say things like “I don chop her” “my guy don chop her”. You have sex with a woman and you feel like you have taken some value from her and added it to yourself. But when it comes to money, that’s when you want to have sense."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My father thought I was the kid from hell - Charly Boy

My father thought I was the kid from hell - Charly Boy

Charly Boy reveals how living with gay, transgender people influenced him

Charly Boy reveals how living with gay, transgender people influenced him

Sex is a mutual act, not a favour - Singer Seun Kuti

Sex is a mutual act, not a favour - Singer Seun Kuti

Rising Nigerian Afrofusion R&B star Eli Jae drops single ‘Vida Mia’ feat Ric Hassani

Rising Nigerian Afrofusion R&B star Eli Jae drops single ‘Vida Mia’ feat Ric Hassani

Oxlade reveals the reason he once ran away from home

Oxlade reveals the reason he once ran away from home

Broda Shaggi reveals he almost lost his life before his birthday

Broda Shaggi reveals he almost lost his life before his birthday

Odumodublvck, Burna Boy get nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Odumodublvck, Burna Boy get nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

I await your lawsuit - Actress Adunni Ade claps back at cab driver

I await your lawsuit - Actress Adunni Ade claps back at cab driver

Kambili Ofili’s ‘Shaping Us’ wins Best Film, African Diaspora at TINFF

Kambili Ofili’s ‘Shaping Us’ wins Best Film, African Diaspora at TINFF

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has called Indrive out on social media [Instagram/AdunniAde]

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Charly Boy says people thought he was gay

Charly Boy reveals how living with gay, transgender people influenced him

Adunni Ade is a single mother to two cute sons. [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Rema says his family is his biggest motivation

Singer Rema reveals his biggest motivation