Sex is a mutual act, not a favour - Singer Seun Kuti

The singer aired his opinion on the matter on September 19, 2024, via an Instagram story post, stressing that only sex workers 'give' sex.

"No one gives anyone sex except a prostitute. Sex is a mutual act. Its not a favor, and u didn’t do anything, you just had sex a natural act that cave women and cave men did. Nigerian women, sex isn’t a favor except u are a prostitute and that also isn’t a bad thing," he stated.

His post raked in hundreds of reactions from Instagram users, with many weighing in on the dynamics of sexual relationships in Nigeria. One commenter voiced her perspective, which highlighted the need for Nigerian men to stop feeling entitled to sex after minimal interactions.

She wrote, "Absolutely, that's the more reason some Nigerian men should also stop demanding it and feeling entitled to it after just one meeting. By this same logic, some Nigerian men should also respect their women's boundaries and wait till their natural instincts for sex kicks in, like when she says no just let her be rather than begging to put the tip, saying just come over I won't touch you, coercing and trying to win her over when she clearly states she's not interested. Let's all learn to be civilized human beings."

Another user slammed Kuti's statement and aired her stance from the religious perspective, saying, "Statement from the pit of hell! Sex is only for married people; anything aside, that is a favour."

"Can we normalize intimacy without commitment?" asked another Instagram user.

Others responded to Kuti's post by addressing the issue of how some men treat women after an intimate encounter.

