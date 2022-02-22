RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sen Smart Adeyemi's daughter and her socialite hubby Malivelihood welcome 1st child

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple got married in 2020.

Socialite Malivelihood and his wife Deola Smart [Instagram/DeolaSmart]
Socialite Malivelihood and his wife Deola Smart [Instagram/DeolaSmart]

Deola Smart the daughter of Nigerian senator Smart Adeyemi has welcomed her first child with her hubby, Olusola Awujoola.

Recommended articles

Awujoola popularly known as Malivelihood took to his Instagram page on Monday, February 21, 2022, where he announced the big news.

"My beautiful daughter is here !!! 21-2-22 ❤️❤️❤️ I love you @deolasmart 🍼 Thank you, Jesus," he wrote.

In a similar vein, Deola shared the big news on her IG page;

"21-2-22 💕 👶🏽 @malivelihood I love you ❤️ GOD IS AWESOME!!!!!! #BLESSED Throwback to last week. (9 months preggy)."

Congratulations to the Awujoolas from all of us at Pulse.

This comes a week after Deola received a Rolls Royce from her husband as Valentine’s Day gift.

Malivelihood and Deola tied the knot back in 2020.

It was one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

An Uber driver got lucky on the day of the wedding as he was gifted a car.

