See how far I've come - BBNaija's Neo recounts experience as cab driver

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 26, 2024, Neo recalled a memory from five years ago when he was driving for Bolt in Calabar, posting some throwback pictures.

Neo wrote, "5 years ago today, I was still driving on Bolt in Calabar, I picked up MC Galaxy and his associate, he was craving bush meat and palm wine from somewhere called Atimbo. We enjoyed the bush meat and palm wine before dropping them off at the airport. Fast forward to today, I look back and see how far I've come. If I had given up on my dreams then, na me for fuck up."

While Neo's reflective post received widespread support, it also sparked criticism from others. One critic challenged Neo's sincerity by questioning his privileged background, saying, "Person wey him papa get money, dey there dey bobo us, and Neo simply responded by saying, "His money not mine."

"Guy rest nau, you've never been poor," another critic wrote.

"It’s sad that comprehension is your problem. I didn't mention anything about being poor or rich. My point is that anyone can have dreams and aspirations, regardless of their financial situation." Neo countered

Another X user wrote, "You were driving bolt and you suddenly picked up MC GALAXY?

Neo's clapback was direct, "It’s unfortunate that you are quite dull. Because in your small brain celebrities don’t use bolt and uber too like regular human beings, especially when they are in a different city. Praying for you dear," he wrote.