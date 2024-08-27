RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

See how far I've come - BBNaija's Neo recounts experience as cab driver

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He reminisced on the time he picked up MC Galaxy and dined with him.

Neo used to drive for Bolt when he lived in Calabar [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]
Neo used to drive for Bolt when he lived in Calabar [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]

Recommended articles

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 26, 2024, Neo recalled a memory from five years ago when he was driving for Bolt in Calabar, posting some throwback pictures.

Neo wrote, "5 years ago today, I was still driving on Bolt in Calabar, I picked up MC Galaxy and his associate, he was craving bush meat and palm wine from somewhere called Atimbo. We enjoyed the bush meat and palm wine before dropping them off at the airport. Fast forward to today, I look back and see how far I've come. If I had given up on my dreams then, na me for fuck up."

While Neo's reflective post received widespread support, it also sparked criticism from others. One critic challenged Neo's sincerity by questioning his privileged background, saying, "Person wey him papa get money, dey there dey bobo us, and Neo simply responded by saying, "His money not mine."

"Guy rest nau, you've never been poor," another critic wrote.

"It’s sad that comprehension is your problem. I didn't mention anything about being poor or rich. My point is that anyone can have dreams and aspirations, regardless of their financial situation." Neo countered

Another X user wrote, "You were driving bolt and you suddenly picked up MC GALAXY?

Neo's clapback was direct, "It’s unfortunate that you are quite dull. Because in your small brain celebrities don’t use bolt and uber too like regular human beings, especially when they are in a different city. Praying for you dear," he wrote.

After that, Neo expressed his frustration in a separate post, saying, "Woke up to a bunch of rants from ignorant people who sit on their asses and have no idea what it means to have seen their dreams come true..No hate I just wish y’all relate one day."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Every scene I get, I make it count’ - Akah Nnani on being an actor

‘Every scene I get, I make it count’ - Akah Nnani on being an actor

Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios set to launch Farmer’s Bride on Sept 27

Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios set to launch Farmer’s Bride on Sept 27

Olamide & Shallipopi excite fans with their upcoming collaboration

Olamide & Shallipopi excite fans with their upcoming collaboration

See how far I've come - BBNaija's Neo recounts experience as cab driver

See how far I've come - BBNaija's Neo recounts experience as cab driver

Singer Mariah Carey loses mum, sister on same day

Singer Mariah Carey loses mum, sister on same day

Davido sparks Grammy conversations with new collaboration with Angélique Kidjo

Davido sparks Grammy conversations with new collaboration with Angélique Kidjo

There are times I cry myself to sleep - Chidimma Adetshina on identity crises

There are times I cry myself to sleep - Chidimma Adetshina on identity crises

Nigerians I'm sorry - Adanma Luke breaks down over Junior Pope's death

Nigerians I'm sorry - Adanma Luke breaks down over Junior Pope's death

'The Interrogation of Lotanna’ Wins Best Nollywood Short Film at RTF Fest

'The Interrogation of Lotanna’ Wins Best Nollywood Short Film at RTF Fest

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Trending

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges men do body modifications all the time

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin