The car tumbled 3 times - Ruger recalls ghastly car accident in 2023

The singer recently appeared as a guest on The Road Show on Cool FM where he spoke about his new music. He revealed he had actually gotten into a car accident and had not been behind the wheel of a car since then.

He said, "The last time I drove in Lagos I had an accident. It was at night, we were playing around when it happened and nobody actually knows about it. This is the first time I'm talking about it. The car tumbled like 3 times but everyone was okay. This was last year by the way."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruger was not the only Nigerian celebrity to have gotten into an accident last year. Controversial singer, Portable, also had an accident in his new G-Wagon in July 2023. According to him, the incident took place at Osapa London, Lekki on his way to his music studio.

Nollywood actor, Kelechi Udegbe, was also involved in a crash in November 2023 but fortunately escaped with minor injuries

The actor's manager revealed that the dreadful accident occurred in the dead of the night on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

In the videos and pictures posted, the car was extremely damaged by the impact, with the rear tyres suspended in the air.

See Ruger's full interview below: