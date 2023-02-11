ADVERTISEMENT
Rexxie says his mom bought his first studio equipment

Babatunde Lawal

Recently, Rexxie made headlines for the hit song 'Abracadabra,' featuring Naira Marley and the "Abi kin pe Rexxie" trend.

Rexxie speaks about working with Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, making 'Soapy,' 'Able God,' 'Bolanle.' (Pulse Nigeria)
Rexxie speaks about working with Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, making 'Soapy,' 'Able God,' 'Bolanle.' (Pulse Nigeria)

Superstar music producer Ezeh Chisom Faith, better known as Rexxie, has disclosed that his mother purchased his first recording studio setup in an effort to support his musical aspirations.

He claimed that although his parents were uncertain of his chosen line of work, they nevertheless supported him in it since they had witnessed his dedication to playing the keyboard at church.

He also said that his mom loves hard work, and so she supported him.

He said, “My mom bought me my first equipment, she is the kind who likes handwork so she understands the importance of what that was going to help within the next generation. She saw that passion in me and asked what can I do to help her and I told her I wanted a sound card and she bought it for me. My dad was a pastor so they were already enjoying how I used to play the keyboard in the church so it was kind of hard to diversify to secular music because church members were already saying I was backsliding. I dealt with that every Sunday but over time they got used to it.”

Adding, “They just gave me that time and said do your thing we trust you. There was a time my dad told me I know you’re trying and doing well for yourself but my son there is nothing like a white-collar job. So they were on the fence but supporting me at the same time.”

Rexxie is a Nigerian producer, DJ, and songwriter. He is popular for pioneering the Zanku sound and producing most of Marlian Records' hit songs.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

