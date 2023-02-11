Rexxie says his mom bought his first studio equipment

He claimed that although his parents were uncertain of his chosen line of work, they nevertheless supported him in it since they had witnessed his dedication to playing the keyboard at church.

He also said that his mom loves hard work, and so she supported him.

He said, “My mom bought me my first equipment, she is the kind who likes handwork so she understands the importance of what that was going to help within the next generation. She saw that passion in me and asked what can I do to help her and I told her I wanted a sound card and she bought it for me. My dad was a pastor so they were already enjoying how I used to play the keyboard in the church so it was kind of hard to diversify to secular music because church members were already saying I was backsliding. I dealt with that every Sunday but over time they got used to it.”

Adding, “They just gave me that time and said do your thing we trust you. There was a time my dad told me I know you’re trying and doing well for yourself but my son there is nothing like a white-collar job. So they were on the fence but supporting me at the same time.”