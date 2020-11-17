Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has come out to debunk the reports that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko is about to take a 7th wife.

There were reports that Nwoko was planning to get married to a lady simply identified as Sara.

In a post shared via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the movie denied the reports.

The movie star says the lady in question is her friend who came visiting. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

"The news about Sara being my husband's wife is completely false. She's my friend who came visiting," she wrote.

According to previous reports, the billionaire politician and businessman was in the bid of marrying Sara.

Daniels was also spotted sharing her photos and videos on both Instagram and Snapchat including one in which she flaunted her supposed engagement ring with the caption “wifey”.

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.