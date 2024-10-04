ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Phyno rejects Olamide comparison, says they're brothers

Damilola Agubata

The indigenous rapper does not want to be compared to anyone in the industry. He insists Olamide is his brother.

Phyno, Olamide
Phyno, Olamide

Recommended articles

On Friday, October 4, 2024, a user with the handle @TheDamiForeign posted images of Nigerian indigenous rappers, Olamide and Phyno with an open-ended question thrown to the public.

The post read, "When it comes to rap, who's the GOAT? Phyno, Olamide." Not long after, it began to attract comments from netizens. Some argued that both acts are relevant and phenomenal in their own way. Others pitched their tent with either of the two.

However, the 'Do I' crooner was displeased on seeing the post and wasted no time in expressing his disapproval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the post, he wrote, "Yo!!! Tf is wrong with u guys for God sake .. stop putting me up against my brother or anybody else for that matter . Do your banter with someone else .. na ala adi agba unu.. wtf."

ALSO READ: Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

The 37-year-old CEO of Penthauze Muzik is currently celebrating the release of his fifth studio album, 'Full Time Job'. The project features Johnny Drille, Fave, Burna Boy, Flavour, and Cheque.

The project has gone on to occupy the number one spot on the Top Albums Chart of Apple Music Nigeria. Already, the album has produced three singles: 'Time of My Life', the chart-topping 'Do I' and its remix featuring Burna Boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also shot and released three videos from the album including the 'Grateful' track which is the most recent video off the album.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Phyno rejects Olamide comparison, says they're brothers

Rapper Phyno rejects Olamide comparison, says they're brothers

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’

Chris Brown sells out Africa's biggest stadium in 2 hours

Chris Brown sells out Africa's biggest stadium in 2 hours

Reminisce shares how 'Alaga Ibile' sold 13 million copies and changed his life

Reminisce shares how 'Alaga Ibile' sold 13 million copies and changed his life

Enjoy your weekend with these movies

Enjoy your weekend with these movies

Nile Media launches voucher system with Oboli's ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’

Nile Media launches voucher system with Oboli's ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’

Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

Rapper DDG says he and Halle Bailey have broken up

Rapper DDG says he and Halle Bailey have broken up

Is Afrobeats struggling to mint new stars?

Is Afrobeats struggling to mint new stars?

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bovi calls on the police to intervene on behalf of the child.

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Reps invite EFCC Chairman, VDM, Bobrisky over alleged ₦15m bribery

If I say anything, let me die - Verydarkman to reps Panel

Jade Osiberu attacked on X

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu in hot water over 2022 post about Peter Obi

Wizkid trolls Davido on X, calls him wack

Wizkid begins assaults on Davido, calls him talentless