Rapper Phyno rejects Olamide comparison, says they're brothers

On Friday, October 4, 2024, a user with the handle @TheDamiForeign posted images of Nigerian indigenous rappers, Olamide and Phyno with an open-ended question thrown to the public.

The post read, "When it comes to rap, who's the GOAT? Phyno, Olamide." Not long after, it began to attract comments from netizens. Some argued that both acts are relevant and phenomenal in their own way. Others pitched their tent with either of the two.

However, the 'Do I' crooner was displeased on seeing the post and wasted no time in expressing his disapproval.

Responding to the post, he wrote, "Yo!!! Tf is wrong with u guys for God sake .. stop putting me up against my brother or anybody else for that matter . Do your banter with someone else .. na ala adi agba unu.. wtf."

The 37-year-old CEO of Penthauze Muzik is currently celebrating the release of his fifth studio album, 'Full Time Job'. The project features Johnny Drille, Fave, Burna Boy, Flavour, and Cheque.

The project has gone on to occupy the number one spot on the Top Albums Chart of Apple Music Nigeria. Already, the album has produced three singles: 'Time of My Life', the chart-topping 'Do I' and its remix featuring Burna Boy.

