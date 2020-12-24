American rapper Radric Delantic Davis also known as Gucci mane has welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 24, 2020, where he announced the good news.

"My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis ❤️🏹🥶 he’s here!!!!!!!" he wrote.

Gucci mane's famous friends were quick to congratulate him on the arrival of his baby.

"CONGRATS," rapper Da baby wrote.

Congratulations to Gucci mane and his wife, Keyshai, on the arrival of their son.

The couple got married in 2017.

Gucci mane and Keyshia Kaoir have kids from previous relationships [BKOnline]

Gucci mane had proposed to Ka'oir after performing at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game.

The rapper already has a 12-year-old son while Keyshia has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.