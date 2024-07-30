ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s everything you need to know about Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

You may know Moyo Lawal as a very spunky, opinionated, and slightly controversial actress. But that’s not all there is to her.

Moyo Lawal is a Nigerian actress known for her work in the Nollywood film industry. She gained popularity for her roles in various movies and TV series, and she is recognised for her acting talent and vibrant personality.

Lawal often shares insights into her personal life and career on social media, and she has built a substantial following due to her engaging presence both on and off the screen.

Moyo Lawal was born on January 1, 1988, in Badagry in Lagos State, and obtained her BSc degree in Creative Arts from the University of Lagos.

Lawal debuted her first professional acting career in the TV series Shallow Waters, in which she played the role of Chioma. Lawal began to attain fame after she secured a role in the award-winning TV series Tinsel, as Chinny. She has since starred in numerous movies and TV shows.

Lawal has also made significant strides as an influencer on social media.

In 2013, Lawal survived a a car accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on a journey from Asaba to Lagos. The incident happened in the morning of October 28, close to the MKO Abiola Gardens, Ikeja, Lagos. The occupants of the vehicle, Moyo and a young man, were rescued by people present at the scene of the accident.

Lawal is single and has been open about her interest in romantic relationships. In 2021, she confirmed that the reason she was not able to get many of her suitors to stay was because they left after she denied them sex.

She has also opened up about wanting to have children in the future, even though she has said being a parent can be difficult.

Marriage is beautiful and challenging. What I am really running from is raising kids. Let’s be guided. Raising kids is hard. Anyone doing it is a superhero and deserves to be awarded every day,” the actress explained in an Instagram post in October 2021.

In September 2023, Lawal was involved in a scandal after her sex tape was leaked online. After the leak, she spoke up, saying, “I want to emphasise that this video done with my ex, whom I was to marry at that time, was never intended for public consumption, and its unauthorised distribution is a breach of my boundaries.”

In 2012, Lawal won the Revelation of the Year Award at the Best of Nollywood Awards. In 2023, she became the most searched person by Nigerians on Google.

