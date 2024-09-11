Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

The act was captured in the singer's livestream where he was seen yelling at the car dealer, who was seated on the floor, visibly distressed and pleading with him. The singer was heard shouting, "Where is my car? I will destroy your life. Where is my car? Are you trying to kill me or scam me? Where is my car?"

Portable expressed his frustration over the delay, claiming the car dealer had failed to deliver his vehicle, which had been shipped from the US two months before.

"He helped me ship my car from America; it has been two months and I have not seen my car. I was supposed to pick the car up yesterday and make my social media post, but he has been lying to me. He first said that the car was picked up by customs but when we got there, we didn't see them," he explained.

"I didn't take your car," the dealer pleaded.

In a fit of rage, Portable demanded further action, instructing the men in his bar to beat the dealer up.

He shouted, "Why couldn't you use a caterpillar to bring it, a car you brought all the way from America? You people should beat him, beat him black and blue. Where is my car?!"