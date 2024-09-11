ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that it has been two months since he paid to have his car shipped, yet his vehicle has not been delivered.

Portable says he picked the dealer up and drive him all the way to his bar [Instagram/Portablebaeby]
Portable says he picked the dealer up and drive him all the way to his bar [Instagram/Portablebaeby]

Recommended articles

The act was captured in the singer's livestream where he was seen yelling at the car dealer, who was seated on the floor, visibly distressed and pleading with him. The singer was heard shouting, "Where is my car? I will destroy your life. Where is my car? Are you trying to kill me or scam me? Where is my car?"

Portable expressed his frustration over the delay, claiming the car dealer had failed to deliver his vehicle, which had been shipped from the US two months before.

"He helped me ship my car from America; it has been two months and I have not seen my car. I was supposed to pick the car up yesterday and make my social media post, but he has been lying to me. He first said that the car was picked up by customs but when we got there, we didn't see them," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I didn't take your car," the dealer pleaded.

In a fit of rage, Portable demanded further action, instructing the men in his bar to beat the dealer up.

He shouted, "Why couldn't you use a caterpillar to bring it, a car you brought all the way from America? You people should beat him, beat him black and blue. Where is my car?!"

This altercation comes merely days after the controversial singer faced backlash for slapping a man for preaching in front of his bar. On Monday, August 9, 2024, Portable chased the preacher away on claims that he was disturbing his customers in the bar.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Why not Wizkid or Drake? - Tems reacts to rumours she was pregnant for Future

Why not Wizkid or Drake? - Tems reacts to rumours she was pregnant for Future

Nudity in Nollywood: Art or Marketing Strategy?

Nudity in Nollywood: Art or Marketing Strategy?

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Dammy Krane, Davido

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness

Kate Henshaw stresses that Nigerian pedestrians have no rights [instagram/Katehenshaw]

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to mobilise and organise [Areweonair.com]

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti