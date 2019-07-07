The Police of the Republic of Ireland were reportedly forced to shut down an event headlined by Naira Marley on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a gang of youths were spotted fleeing the scene.

According to an Irish news website, Dublin Live, the incident occurred at Lost Lane just off Grafton Street before Naira Marley took to the stage to perform.

Following the gang violence, Dublin Live reports that the scene has since been closed off to the public.

It was also reported that a number of weapons were seized and the Irish police have also arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the incident.

An eyewitness , Samuel Naija said the Irish police arrived on the scene and “drove everyone out” before shutting the show down.

Samuel said: “An African artist ‘Naira Marley’ was headlining a show at Lost Lane yesterday with some other upcoming acts.

“We came for the event which started around 10:30pm.

“People were waiting for the artist to perform when all of a sudden gardai came to the venue, drove everyone out and shut it down.

“Afterwards Garda came in tens and filled everywhere. Everyone was still surprised and curious as to what was going on because no gang attacked or anything."

“They [the crowd] filled the street around the venue confused as to where to go and some [were] angry at the organisers asking for refund.”

Reacting to the incident, the police spokesperson said they are “Investigating an incident where a large number of male youths congregated outside a premises on Adam Court, Dublin 2 at approximately 1am on 7 July 2019.

“A number of offensive weapons were located after the youths departed and were seized by Gardaí. One male in his early 20s was arrested and was charged in relation to this offence. Investigations are ongoing.”

