Phyna calls out hotel for allegedly stealing her dollars

The reality star linked up with actress and producer Destiny Etiko a few days ago, which caused her to be dragged over her sense of fashion.

In other news, it was revealed that she had met up with Etiko to shoot an upcoming movie, titled 'Unholy Stain.' This came to light after some BTS photos and videos of Etiko, James Brown, and Phyna from the movie set surfaced online.

In an interesting turn of events, Phyna took to her Twitter page today to allege that her dollars were stolen from her bag by the room service in the Asaba hotel she lodged in.

