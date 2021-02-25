Reports about his passing came on Thursday (February 25) afternoon through a series of tweets and Facebook posts from friends and fans.

The cause of his death is unknown, neither has his family issued any statement through his official social media pages.

Bob Pixel is known for capturing beautiful images of tourists sites in Ghana, festivals and traditional gatherings.

Before his death, he worked with some top showbiz personalities, including actress Yvonne Nelson, rapper M.anifest, actor and politician John Dumelo, Sulley Muntari’s wife Menaye Donko, actress Jackie Appiah and actor James Gardiner.

He was survived by three beautiful children (we can’t confirm his marital status).