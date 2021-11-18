Nigerian music stars Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct music group PSquare, have celebrated each other on their birthday.
'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday
This is the first time the brothers will be celebrating each other on their birthday for years.
The twin brothers took to their Instagram pages on Thursday, November 18, 2021, where they celebrated each other.
"It’s our Birthday! 🎂🎉🥳❤️☺️Cc @iamkingrudy," Peter wrote on Instagram page.
In a similar vein, Paul shared a photo of himself and his twin brother with the caption
"Happy special birthday to us ❤️☝🏽 cc @peterpsquare."
Happy birthday to the Okoye brothers from all of us at Pulse.
