Pere says he was married at age 25 for a year

Pere disclosed in an interview with Toke Makinwa for her podcast 'Toke Moments: that he married at the age of 25.

According to him, their relationship was primarily sexual, since they mostly had sex in his car because he didn't have a place at the time.

Pere revealed that she was introduced to him by one of his friends, and they exchanged phone numbers.

He went further to say that he invited her out on a date the third day after their encounter, and things between them became sexually stimulating.

In his words, “I married at 25 for a year plus it was sex on a first date thing and I had just moved to America and we were having sex in my car cause I didn’t have my own space. Our relationship was sexual thing. I got introduced to her by my friend and that’s how we met. On the third day, we saw physically and we had our first sex. We went out for dinner and sexual sparks started flying, we got a room and we did it.”