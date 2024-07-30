People's opinions matter less than I thought - Ayra Starr

During a quick interview with Dose of Society, she emphasised that the opinions and perceptions of others hold less significance than many might believe, asserting that she learned that herself.

"What matters way less than you thought it would?" the interviewer asked.

Ayra Starr replied, "What matters less? I feel like it's opinions and people's perceptions of you. Trust me, people are living their lives; everybody is busy and people are hungry. Stop caring about what people think about you; people are hungry, people are tired and life is hard."

"Just do you; sometimes you are there wondering, 'What does this person think about me?' and they're just there, wondering, 'What's going to happen today? Am I going to make it home?'. There is a lot happening in the world and if you spend your time thinking about what people think about you, you're just going to waste time," she added.

The singer further encouraged the public to focus on themselves and be confident in everything they do.

"Do you. Find yourself, be confident in yourself, and don't care about the outcome; just do. Don't be afraid to fail; fail as much as you want to, but when you get it right, you're going to be so proud of yourself," she emphasised.