ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

People's opinions matter less than I thought - Ayra Starr

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She preaches confidence and determination and warns against caring about other's opinions.

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr

Recommended articles

During a quick interview with Dose of Society, she emphasised that the opinions and perceptions of others hold less significance than many might believe, asserting that she learned that herself.

"What matters way less than you thought it would?" the interviewer asked.

Ayra Starr replied, "What matters less? I feel like it's opinions and people's perceptions of you. Trust me, people are living their lives; everybody is busy and people are hungry. Stop caring about what people think about you; people are hungry, people are tired and life is hard."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just do you; sometimes you are there wondering, 'What does this person think about me?' and they're just there, wondering, 'What's going to happen today? Am I going to make it home?'. There is a lot happening in the world and if you spend your time thinking about what people think about you, you're just going to waste time," she added.

The singer further encouraged the public to focus on themselves and be confident in everything they do.

"Do you. Find yourself, be confident in yourself, and don't care about the outcome; just do. Don't be afraid to fail; fail as much as you want to, but when you get it right, you're going to be so proud of yourself," she emphasised.

The interviewer probed further, asking, "What is your message to the world?" to which Ayra Starr responded, "Be confident, be proud of yourself; you're doing amazing. It's hard but you're doing amazing. Never get tired of trying; keep trying till you get it right. Don't be afraid to fail and, oh, love yourself."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s everything you need to know about Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Here’s everything you need to know about Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

People's opinions matter less than I thought - Ayra Starr

People's opinions matter less than I thought - Ayra Starr

BETA pair wins first Immunity Challenge on 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

BETA pair wins first Immunity Challenge on 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Gbenga Adeoti's 'Baby Factory' wins Best Film on Human Trafficking and Migration award

Gbenga Adeoti's 'Baby Factory' wins Best Film on Human Trafficking and Migration award

Mbadiwe brothers win first Head of House challenge on BBNaija: No Loose Guard

Mbadiwe brothers win first Head of House challenge on BBNaija: No Loose Guard

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

I know he’s doing well - Jide Kosoko defends voting for Tinubu

I know he’s doing well - Jide Kosoko defends voting for Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

From left to right and top to bottom: Cee-C, Tacha, Erica, Kemen, ThinTallTony, TBoss, and Gifty are the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT