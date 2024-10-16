RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

People we call ogbanje are spiritually gifted - Actor Yul Edochie

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

People are beginning to wonder what happened to his online ministry.

Yul Edochie says ogbanje's have lost their way [Instagram/Yuledochie]
Yul Edochie says ogbanje's have lost their way [Instagram/Yuledochie]

Recommended articles

On October 16, 2024, Edochie took to Instagram to share his views about the Ogbanje's, stressing that the spiritually gifted people have lost their way.

"Many people we call ‘Ogbanje’ are people who are spiritually gifted. And the essence of having such spiritual gift is to use it to help humanity. But because of ignorance, religion & the fear of what people will say, they keep trying to run away from who they are and by doing so their lives become messed up. Dig deep, find your true self and embrace it and you’ll realize the essence of your existence and live a fulfilled life. • YUL EDOCHIE."

The actor's post was met with confusion from his followers and fans, who questioned him about his gospel ministry, which he launched in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pastor, what really happened???? Your Bible loss?" an Instagram user asked. "Sir, what of the Starvation Ministry?" another inquired.

"Another profession loading 🤣🤣🤣😶 Baba lawo"

"Bc u live with an ogbanje doesn't give u the nerves to preach it to us, a GO like u dey talk like onyeuwa, Yul zukwanuike,"

"What happened to our church, did ur bible get lost?" asked another.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interesting turn of events, on Tuesday January 23, 2024, the actor announced the launch of online ministry on social media. He posted a flier to his Instagram containing the details of his True Salvation Ministry and called his fans to attend online.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Adire' earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards

'Adire' earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards

People we call ogbanje are spiritually gifted - Actor Yul Edochie

People we call ogbanje are spiritually gifted - Actor Yul Edochie

odumodublvck, Burna Boy lose 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

odumodublvck, Burna Boy lose 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor

BNXN & Rema combine for vibrant hit record 'Fi Kan We Kan'

BNXN & Rema combine for vibrant hit record 'Fi Kan We Kan'

Nile Entertainment secures International cinema release for 'Wives on Strike 3'

Nile Entertainment secures International cinema release for 'Wives on Strike 3'

VDM did not do right by me - Dammy Krane on Falana court order

VDM did not do right by me - Dammy Krane on Falana court order

Davido's father set to launch biggest power plant in Nigeria

Davido's father set to launch biggest power plant in Nigeria

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kemi Lala and Chef Fregz are expecting another child

Actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju expecting baby number 2

Osas Ighodaro is not about that 50/50 life [Instagram/Osasighodaro]

Osas Ighodaro laughs at question about going 50/50 in relationships

Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan

VeryDarkMan rakes in ₦33m donations 24 hours after unveiling NGO

Seems like Peller and Jarvis are a couple!

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards