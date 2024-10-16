People we call ogbanje are spiritually gifted - Actor Yul Edochie

On October 16, 2024, Edochie took to Instagram to share his views about the Ogbanje's, stressing that the spiritually gifted people have lost their way.

"Many people we call ‘Ogbanje’ are people who are spiritually gifted. And the essence of having such spiritual gift is to use it to help humanity. But because of ignorance, religion & the fear of what people will say, they keep trying to run away from who they are and by doing so their lives become messed up. Dig deep, find your true self and embrace it and you’ll realize the essence of your existence and live a fulfilled life. • YUL EDOCHIE."

The actor's post was met with confusion from his followers and fans, who questioned him about his gospel ministry, which he launched in January 2024.

"Pastor, what really happened???? Your Bible loss?" an Instagram user asked. "Sir, what of the Starvation Ministry?" another inquired.

"Another profession loading 🤣🤣🤣😶 Baba lawo"

"Bc u live with an ogbanje doesn't give u the nerves to preach it to us, a GO like u dey talk like onyeuwa, Yul zukwanuike,"

"What happened to our church, did ur bible get lost?" asked another.

