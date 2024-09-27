ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Paul Okoye reveals the best way to deal with trolls

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Hint hint: he's not pulling a 'Chike' and giving them money.

Paul Okoye says be nice to trolls [Instagram'IamKingRudy]
Paul Okoye says be nice to trolls [Instagram'IamKingRudy]

Recommended articles

Taking to his Instagram story on September 26, 2024, the former P-square member highlighted his approach to handling with the negativity.

He wrote, "Sometimes be nice to these trolls ... listen to them, they will tell you their frustrations and their problems and why they are just angry with you for nothing, then ask them to send their account details, give them hope B and when they send it... Insult their papa!! W... and block them."

Rudeboy's post on dealing with trolls [Instagram/Iamkingrudy]
Rudeboy's post on dealing with trolls [Instagram/Iamkingrudy] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

His lighthearted post sparked a variety of reactions from Instagram users, with many agreeing with his perspective.

One user commented, “He’s very correct 😂😂 me if get chance I dey insult any body wey yab me oh . No body has monopoly to trolling, na so I finish one last week he begin do emotional blackmail saying why I am insulting my followers but na him first attack me oh 😂. If you are frustrated chanel ya frustration to the right source."

Other Instagram users did not agree with his approach and slammed him for his perspective on handling trolls.

A user wrote, "Since he got married to a Gen Z, he’s been so loud," and another person wrote, "lol I was expecting wisdom but I do mistake"

"Everybody get I'm time. Show love unconditionally. Don't behave like the devil because God blessed you. That your money is God's extended hand to you for your outreach. You can be poor like 321." a man advised the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudeboy's playful take comes in contrast to fellow Nigerian singer Chike, who recently made headlines for sending a whopping ₦1 million to a Twitter troll. The troll had accused him of attaining his fame through the late singer Mohbad, and in a bid to silence him; Chike sent him money and it worked.

Rudeboy, on the other hand, is making it clear that he is not 'about that life.'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

Boydelian drops 2-pack single - A fusion of RNB, Amapiano and Afrobeats

Boydelian drops 2-pack single - A fusion of RNB, Amapiano and Afrobeats

Paul Okoye reveals the best way to deal with trolls

Paul Okoye reveals the best way to deal with trolls

TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ in development

TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ in development

'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House

'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House

See you in court - Falz's sister slams Verydarkman over defamatory statements

See you in court - Falz's sister slams Verydarkman over defamatory statements

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

TECNO turns up the heat with an unforgettable second task in BBNaija

TECNO turns up the heat with an unforgettable second task in BBNaija

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charly Boy says people thought he was gay

Charly Boy reveals how living with gay, transgender people influenced him

Rema dismisses the 'devil worship' speculations [Instagram/heisrema]

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

Growing up, Nigerian songwriter and singer Charly Boy did not understand his father.

My father thought I was the kid from hell - Charly Boy

Ali Baba

Ali Baba says Northern elites are responsible for the way things are in Nigeria