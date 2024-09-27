Paul Okoye reveals the best way to deal with trolls

Taking to his Instagram story on September 26, 2024, the former P-square member highlighted his approach to handling with the negativity.

He wrote, "Sometimes be nice to these trolls ... listen to them, they will tell you their frustrations and their problems and why they are just angry with you for nothing, then ask them to send their account details, give them hope B and when they send it... Insult their papa!! W... and block them."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

His lighthearted post sparked a variety of reactions from Instagram users, with many agreeing with his perspective.

One user commented, “He’s very correct 😂😂 me if get chance I dey insult any body wey yab me oh . No body has monopoly to trolling, na so I finish one last week he begin do emotional blackmail saying why I am insulting my followers but na him first attack me oh 😂. If you are frustrated chanel ya frustration to the right source."

Other Instagram users did not agree with his approach and slammed him for his perspective on handling trolls.

A user wrote, "Since he got married to a Gen Z, he’s been so loud," and another person wrote, "lol I was expecting wisdom but I do mistake"

"Everybody get I'm time. Show love unconditionally. Don't behave like the devil because God blessed you. That your money is God's extended hand to you for your outreach. You can be poor like 321." a man advised the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudeboy's playful take comes in contrast to fellow Nigerian singer Chike, who recently made headlines for sending a whopping ₦1 million to a Twitter troll. The troll had accused him of attaining his fame through the late singer Mohbad, and in a bid to silence him; Chike sent him money and it worked.