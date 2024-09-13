ADVERTISEMENT
Patoranking’s sister and husband die in gas explosion, leaving 3-year-old son

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the relatives described the incident as bad for the family.

Patoranking's sister and her husband die in gas explosion in Ebonyi
Patoranking’s sister and her husband die in gas explosion in Ebonyi

DSP Joshua Ukandu, spokesman of the Command in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday that the incident occurred on August 25. Ukandu said that a preliminary investigation showed that the couple died from a gas explosion.

It happened on the waterworks axis in Abakaliki on August 25. The residents living around the scene called the attention of our personnel who visited the place but the couple has already been taken to hospital.

“It’s very unfortunate that both finally died. The wife, Chioma died sometime in August while the husband died this month, September.

“We gathered that the wife was a younger sister to the popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Patoranking.

“There are no much details because the victims could not survive to tell the story. So, what killed them was gas and not inverter explosion,” the police spokesman explained.

Also speaking with NAN one of the relatives who refused to mention his name described the incident as bad for the family.

“They were young couple. They had only a child, a three-year-old son.

“Please I have more to say. I cannot say more than this. They have gone,” the relative said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Patoranking’s sister and husband die in gas explosion, leaving 3-year-old son

Patoranking’s sister and husband die in gas explosion, leaving 3-year-old son

