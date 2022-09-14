RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Patience Ozokwo releases stunning photos to mark birthday

Odion Okonofua

The movie veteran turns 64 today.

Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo
Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo [Instagram/OfficialPatienceOzokwo]

The movie veteran took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, where shared the photos.

"As you grow older, you start to understand more and more that life is not about what you look like or what you own, it’s all about the person you have become and the people you have blessed #MamaGLovers❤️❤️ #WinningSmile #BirthdayCelebration," she captioned some of the photos.

Happy birthday to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

It would be recalled that in 2020 during her 62nd birthday, the actress was surprised with a Mercedes Benz SUV from her children.

Ozokwo got quite emotional as she received a car as a birthday present from her children.

Ozokwo is a Nigerian actress, fashion designer and gospel singer.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
