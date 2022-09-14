Patience Ozokwo releases stunning photos to mark birthday

The movie veteran took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, where shared the photos.

"As you grow older, you start to understand more and more that life is not about what you look like or what you own, it’s all about the person you have become and the people you have blessed #MamaGLovers❤️❤️ #WinningSmile #BirthdayCelebration," she captioned some of the photos.

Happy birthday to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

It would be recalled that in 2020 during her 62nd birthday, the actress was surprised with a Mercedes Benz SUV from her children.

Ozokwo got quite emotional as she received a car as a birthday present from her children.