Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Patience Ozokwo releases adorable photos as she celebrates birthday

Patience Ozokwo Actress releases adorable photos as she celebrates birthday

Patience Ozokwo celebrates her birthday today with some adorable photos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Patience Ozokwo play

Patience Ozokwo

(Instagram/PatienceOzokwo)

Patience Ozokwo is a year older today and to mark her special day, the actress shared some adorable photos on her Instagram page.

It just goes to show how this veteran actress is aging well and still looks amazing. To show to her fans that she is indeed still beautiful, the actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 14, 2018, where she shared some adorable photos.

"So grateful!              I live every day grateful for another opportunity to make an impact in this world. Mediocrity is not in my dictionary. I am a living miracle, a walking testimony, the apple of God's eye. I am a planted seed that has grown deep roots. I cannot be uprooted. My life is mapped out by The Lord. Just when I thought I gave up all for Him He gave it all back multiplied a hundredfold. I am absolutely nothing without Christ✝️ Happy birthday to me!!        Don’t forget to donate to @globalchildhealth as you celebrate with me.   ," she captioned one of the photos.

View this post on Instagram

So grateful! #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==## I live everyday grateful for another opportunity to make an impact in this world. Mediocrity is not in my dictionary. I am a living miracle, a walking testimony, the apple of God's eye. I am a planted seed that has grown deep roots. I cannot be uprooted. My life is mapped out by The Lord. Just when I thought I gave up all for Him He gave it all back multiplied a hundred fold. I am absolutely nothing without Christ#emo#77iP## Happy birthday to me!! Don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to donate to @globalchildhealth as you celebrate with me. Photo Credit: @roister.ng Designer: @kimonocouture_ng Stylist: @aijayezeh Headdress: @urezkulture

A post shared by Official Patience Ozokwo. MFR (@patienceozokwo) on

 

Happy birthday to Patience Ozokwo as she celebrates yet another beautiful year from all of us at PULSE. This year has indeed been an amazing year for Patience Ozokwo, if you must know, from being part of one of the biggest movies in the country "The Wedding Party 2" to welcoming another grandchild.

 

Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild

Patience Ozokwor play

Patience Ozokwor

(Stargist)

 

Patience Ozokwo back in April 2018 welcomed her 16th grandchild. The very excited grandmother took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, where she posted a photo of the adorable newborn baby with a really cute caption.

"Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you, God, for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ❤❤❤ #MamaG#G4General #PatienceOzokwo," she wrote.

play

 

Patience Ozokwo who was on born September 14, 1958, is a musician, fashion designer, gospel singer, and actress. Ozokwor was among the 100 Nigerians honoured by the government to celebrate the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Beverly Osu Twitter reacts to actress' controversial nun photosbullet
2 Davido Singer cancels remaining US tour because of NYSCbullet
3 Beverly Osu Actress replies trolls over controversial nun photobullet

Related Articles

Patience Ozokwor Actress welcomes 16th grandchild
Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this June
Osita Iheme Aki wishes his 'twinnie' a happy birthday
Osita 'Pawpaw' Iheme “There is no hostility between Aki and me" - Actor
"Why Marry" Patience Ozokwor stars alongside son in new movie
Nigerian Comedy A list of all the girls you should avoid because they will ruin your life
State Of The Music Can Nigeria musicians still 'pop bottles' in this recession?
#Progresswithjoy Nollywood's remarkable journey
"Why Marry" Movie featuring Patience Ozokwor with son premieres in UK
Photo Of The Day When Patience Ozokwo and Sola Sobowale meet...drama!

Celebrities

Daddy Showkey
Daddy Showkey Veteran singer apologises to Lepacious Bose after calling her "Mumu"
R Kelly
R Kelly Music icon accused by brother of raping 14-year-old cousin [Video]
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Media personality dragged on Instagram by N6
Davido
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 17