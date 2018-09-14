news

Patience Ozokwo is a year older today and to mark her special day, the actress shared some adorable photos on her Instagram page.

It just goes to show how this veteran actress is aging well and still looks amazing. To show to her fans that she is indeed still beautiful, the actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 14, 2018, where she shared some adorable photos.

"So grateful! I live every day grateful for another opportunity to make an impact in this world. Mediocrity is not in my dictionary. I am a living miracle, a walking testimony, the apple of God's eye. I am a planted seed that has grown deep roots. I cannot be uprooted. My life is mapped out by The Lord. Just when I thought I gave up all for Him He gave it all back multiplied a hundredfold. I am absolutely nothing without Christ✝️ Happy birthday to me!! Don’t forget to donate to @globalchildhealth as you celebrate with me. ," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to Patience Ozokwo as she celebrates yet another beautiful year from all of us at PULSE. This year has indeed been an amazing year for Patience Ozokwo, if you must know, from being part of one of the biggest movies in the country "The Wedding Party 2" to welcoming another grandchild.

Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild

Patience Ozokwo back in April 2018 welcomed her 16th grandchild . The very excited grandmother took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, where she posted a photo of the adorable newborn baby with a really cute caption.

"Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you, God, for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ❤❤❤ #MamaG#G4General #PatienceOzokwo," she wrote.

Patience Ozokwo who was on born September 14, 1958, is a musician, fashion designer, gospel singer, and actress. Ozokwor was among the 100 Nigerians honoured by the government to celebrate the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 2014.