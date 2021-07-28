Paris Hilton says she is not pregnant

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The billionaire heiress says she's waiting until after her wedding.

American socialite Paris Hilton has debunked the reports that she is pregnant with her first child.

The billionaire heiress made this known during a new installment of her This Is Paris podcast titled "This Is... I'm Pregnant??"

"I also woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years," she said.

"Thank you everyone for all the messages," she says with a laugh. "It's a busy day today so I haven't answered anyone yet, but yes, I am pregnant with triplets. ... I am so excited for motherhood."

Hilton then says, "I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so definitely waiting for that part."

PageSix had earlier reported that she was expecting a child with her fiance Carter Reum as they have openly talked about starting a family together.

Paris had opened up about undergoing IVF treatments in January as she approached her 40th birthday.

The couple got engaged in February. Reum proposed to Hilton on a private Island.

Hilton and Reum first sparked rumors that they were dating last January when they were spotted packing on PDA at a Golden Globes party.

Hilton was previously engaged to Chris Zylka back in 2018.

