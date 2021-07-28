Paris Hilton says she is not pregnant

The billionaire heiress made this known during a new installment of her This Is Paris podcast titled "This Is... I'm Pregnant??"

"I also woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years," she said.

"Thank you everyone for all the messages," she says with a laugh. "It's a busy day today so I haven't answered anyone yet, but yes, I am pregnant with triplets. ... I am so excited for motherhood."

Hilton then says, "I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so definitely waiting for that part."

PageSix had earlier reported that she was expecting a child with her fiance Carter Reum as they have openly talked about starting a family together.

Paris had opened up about undergoing IVF treatments in January as she approached her 40th birthday.

The couple got engaged in February. Reum proposed to Hilton on a private Island.

Hilton and Reum first sparked rumors that they were dating last January when they were spotted packing on PDA at a Golden Globes party.