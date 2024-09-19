ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Oxlade reveals the reason he once ran away from home

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The disturbance from the cultists became unbearable.

Nigerian singer Oxlade couldn't tell his family that he dropped out of uni [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]
Nigerian singer Oxlade couldn't tell his family that he dropped out of uni [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Recommended articles

During an interview with Punch Newspapers on September 18, 2024, the singer discussed his motivation to drop out of school to save his life.

“I dropped out of the university in my final year because it was a crazy time. There were some gangs after me because I’m a fine boy. Being a fine boy makes you a target. It is either you join them or they off you. So I had to leave that environment," he added.

Oxlade, who attended Lagos State University (LASU), noted that while the institution has since improved its focus on academics, the atmosphere during his time there was tumultuous. “At that time, it was a hot period. Now everyone is chasing money,” he stated, acknowledging the university’s efforts to curb such dangerous behaviours today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After I left school, I ran away from home because I couldn’t tell my family why I dropped out,” he revealed.

The first time he opened up about his experience with the cultists was during an interview on the Tea with Tay Podcast in October 2023.

He explained, "During my university days, I was always in the church reading Bible and books. Then I dropped out in my final year. I’ve never said this before. I dropped out when some boys were trying to make me join a gang."

Oxlade shared a touching moment when his grandmother unknowingly saved his life by asking him to come home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't know how my grandma knew, she just told me to come to Ibadan, that I shouldn't go and pack anything from the hostel, so I was there for a week. So the next few days my roommates said that they came to beat the shit out of them because of me," he explained.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oxlade reveals the reason he once ran away from home

Oxlade reveals the reason he once ran away from home

Broda Shaggi reveals he almost lost his life before his birthday

Broda Shaggi reveals he almost lost his life before his birthday

Odumodublvck, Burna Boy get nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Odumodublvck, Burna Boy get nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

I await your lawsuit - Actress Adunni Ade claps back at cab driver

I await your lawsuit - Actress Adunni Ade claps back at cab driver

Kambili Ofili’s ‘Shaping Us’ wins Best Film, African Diaspora at TINFF

Kambili Ofili’s ‘Shaping Us’ wins Best Film, African Diaspora at TINFF

Portable finds inspiration in viral trend, announces new album 'The Chosen'

Portable finds inspiration in viral trend, announces new album 'The Chosen'

Actor IK Ogbonna calls pastors out over fake miracles

Actor IK Ogbonna calls pastors out over fake miracles

Legend Twist brings a flavourful twist to Niniola’s exclusive listening party

Legend Twist brings a flavourful twist to Niniola’s exclusive listening party

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do2dtun says Tyla should not have accepted the award if she was not put in the right category

You took an award that didn’t represent you - Do2dtun slams Tyla over VMA acceptance speech

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has called Indrive out on social media [Instagram/AdunniAde]

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Adunni Ade is a single mother to two cute sons. [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Rema says his family is his biggest motivation

Singer Rema reveals his biggest motivation