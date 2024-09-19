Oxlade reveals the reason he once ran away from home

During an interview with Punch Newspapers on September 18, 2024, the singer discussed his motivation to drop out of school to save his life.

“I dropped out of the university in my final year because it was a crazy time. There were some gangs after me because I’m a fine boy. Being a fine boy makes you a target. It is either you join them or they off you. So I had to leave that environment," he added.

Oxlade, who attended Lagos State University (LASU), noted that while the institution has since improved its focus on academics, the atmosphere during his time there was tumultuous. “At that time, it was a hot period. Now everyone is chasing money,” he stated, acknowledging the university’s efforts to curb such dangerous behaviours today.

“After I left school, I ran away from home because I couldn’t tell my family why I dropped out,” he revealed.

The first time he opened up about his experience with the cultists was during an interview on the Tea with Tay Podcast in October 2023.

He explained, "During my university days, I was always in the church reading Bible and books. Then I dropped out in my final year. I’ve never said this before. I dropped out when some boys were trying to make me join a gang."

Oxlade shared a touching moment when his grandmother unknowingly saved his life by asking him to come home.

