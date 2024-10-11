RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Osas Ighodaro laughs at question about going 50/50 in relationships

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Safe to say that she does not believe in going 50/50 with a man.

Osas Ighodaro is not about that 50/50 life [Instagram/Osasighodaro]
Osas Ighodaro is not about that 50/50 life [Instagram/Osasighodaro]

She highlighted a few traits during her interview with media personality VJ Adams on the BET Off the Top show.

VJ Adams asked, "Since you got famous, has your taste in men changed since you got famous?"

The actress noted that even though the physical outlook of a man is important to her, his looks are not at the top of her list. She emphasised that his traits take precedence over looks any day.

Ighodaro responded, "I think so; I think it's more of the inner, but tall, dark and handsome always does it for me; I think I like beards. The frame is the problem; I like big masculine men but the inner matters most, number one. You have to be caring, kind, God-fearing, and funny. You have to have those attributes."

"Would you go 50/50 with your man?" VJ Adams asked, referring to the financial setup between couples whereby they split bills evenly between them.

"On what? Next question," she responded in between fits of laughter, dismissing the question.

The host explained, "I've heard lots of conversations on whether it's appropriate or not appropriate. I think, personally, men should handle their business. Even if you have a woman that is financially stable, men should handle their business."

"I believe the same thing," Ighodaro agreed.

