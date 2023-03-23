ADVERTISEMENT
Omotola Jalade and husband celebrate 27th year as a couple

Babatunde Lawal

Omotola married Captain Matthew in 1996.

Omotola and Matthew Ekeinde
Omotola and Matthew Ekeinde

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, Capt. Matthew Ekeinde.

The seasoned actress posted a picture of herself and her spouse sleeping in bed on social media.

In honour of his birthday, the actress referred to her pilot spouse as her "forever honeyboy" and said that they were set to enter phase 2.

She wrote, "Happy birthday my Forever Honeyboy And...Happy Anniversary to us. 27years and we only just just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21....no more PG....Ready love? U Endlessly."

The duo got married in 1996. In 2001, the couple held a white ceremony on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to Benin, with close family and friends present.

Omotola gave birth to her first daughter on March 30, 1997. She and Captain Matthew are blessed with four children: Princess, M.J., Meraiah, and Michael.

Babatunde Lawal

