I've always wanted a baby girl - Omoni Oboli rejoices over daughter in-law's pregnancy

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Omoni expressed her excitement over the upcoming arrival of a baby girl into their family. The actress posted a series of pictures from her son Tobe and Marelle's maternity photoshoot, expressing her happiness over the newest addition to their family.

She wrote, "God is certainly in this story 🙏🏾I’ve become a crybaby, besties. Every time I think about the fact that our baby is coming, I cry 🥹 Can’t wait to hold her in my hands 💝💝💝 She’ll be the cutest baby ever. My hands are shaking typing this. Who am I that you are so mindful, of me Lord? Our families are overjoyed and getting ready to spoil her."

ADVERTISEMENT

"My daughter, @marelleoboli the cutest mom to be ever 💝May God continue to bless us all with only good news and beauty that will make us keep smiling every day," she added.

Oboli, who has three sons, expressed her deep longing for a baby girl and expressed her gratitude for her answered prayers.

She wrote, "I’ve always wanted a baby girl. I’ve dreamt about her, I’ve talked about her, I’ve even tried to adopt her, and just when I was about to give up, God said, I will give you the desires of your heart."