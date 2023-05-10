Singer Omah Lay grew up around criminals
For Omah Lay, the experiences he had growing up shaped who he is today.
The widely loved, Port Harcourt-born artist disclosed this in a recent interview with H. Steph.
He said, "I grew up among criminals. It's crazy. I grew up in Marine Base. And if you know that place very much you will know that it's like one place in Port Harcourt where people didn't used to go at the time I was growing up.
"I grew up around criminals, thugs and stuff like that. I grew up around pipeline [vandals], illegal business and stuff like that. So, there were a lot of troubles for me but what I said is part of the things that made me what I'm today."
Omah Lay is a singer and songwriter from Egbeda, Emohua, Rivers Local Government Area, in Rivers State, Nigeria.
He gained popularity in early 2020 when his self-produced single 'Bad Influence' went viral on social media. Omah Lay began his career as a rapper under the stage name Lil King but eventually transitioned into songwriting and music production, though he was largely uncredited.
In April 2019, he released 'Do Not Disturb,' followed by 'Hello Brother' a month later. Omah Lay signed to the KeyQaad record label in June 2019 and took a seven-month hiatus during which he worked on his debut EP, 'Get Layd.'
