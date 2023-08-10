Osas Ighodaro is having the time of her life in Barbados

The actress was seen embracing the Caribbean culture on her page, posting videos and pictures from her time at the carnival. She danced in a sultry two-piece golden carnival attire on the streets with her fellow attendees and friends in her 'Golden girls' group.

Calling it 'the best time ever, Osas expressed her heartfelt excitement in her caption. It read, "Golden girls for Barbados #CropOver2023 !!!! Our first carnival and certainly won’t be the last!!! The best time ever!! "

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the pictures posted, she stood at the popular Rihanna Drive named after international superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty in her hometown.

The Barbadian government on their independence day, Thursday 30th November 2017 officially changed the name of the street from Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in her honor.

Pulse Nigeria

Osas's post received an influx of comments from supporters and fans who commended her dancing. While some people enjoyed her appreciation of the Barbadian culture, others in her comment section believed that she was showing too much skin.