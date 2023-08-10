ADVERTISEMENT
Osas Ighodaro is having the time of her life in Barbados

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Who doesn't love a good time?

Osas Ighodaro is enjoying herself in Barbados [Instagram/Officialosas]
Osas Ighodaro is enjoying herself in Barbados [Instagram/Officialosas]

The actress was seen embracing the Caribbean culture on her page, posting videos and pictures from her time at the carnival. She danced in a sultry two-piece golden carnival attire on the streets with her fellow attendees and friends in her 'Golden girls' group.

Calling it 'the best time ever, Osas expressed her heartfelt excitement in her caption. It read, "Golden girls for Barbados #CropOver2023 !!!! Our first carnival and certainly won’t be the last!!! The best time ever!! "

In one of the pictures posted, she stood at the popular Rihanna Drive named after international superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty in her hometown.

The Barbadian government on their independence day, Thursday 30th November 2017 officially changed the name of the street from Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in her honor.

Osas standing on Fenty drive
Osas standing on Fenty drive Pulse Nigeria

Osas's post received an influx of comments from supporters and fans who commended her dancing. While some people enjoyed her appreciation of the Barbadian culture, others in her comment section believed that she was showing too much skin.

The gleeful actress however has expressed her intention to attend the concert again given the opportunity.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

