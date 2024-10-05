Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun loses daughter; Fathia, others react

The actor announced the sad incident in a post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

He posted a solemn image of a candlelight surrounded by flowers and accompanied by heartbroken emojis.

The cause of Zeenat's death can't be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, hours after the announcement, Saheed's former wife, Fathia Williams Balogun confirmed the development via her Instagram account.

Posting an image of a candle, Fathia wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”.

At the same time, Ronke Ojo, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, also commented on the sad incident on her Instagram.

“No words can ease the pain of losing someone so precious. My heart goes out to you, @saidibalogun, during this incredibly difficult time.

''May you find strength in the love and support surrounding you,” Ojo captioned a burning candle photo.

