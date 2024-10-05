ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun loses daughter; Fathia, others react

Nurudeen Shotayo

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of death of the actor's daughter remains unknown.

The actor announced the sad incident in a post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

He posted a solemn image of a candlelight surrounded by flowers and accompanied by heartbroken emojis.

The cause of Zeenat's death can't be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, hours after the announcement, Saheed's former wife, Fathia Williams Balogun confirmed the development via her Instagram account.

Posting an image of a candle, Fathia wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”.

At the same time, Ronke Ojo, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, also commented on the sad incident on her Instagram.

“No words can ease the pain of losing someone so precious. My heart goes out to you, @saidibalogun, during this incredibly difficult time.

''May you find strength in the love and support surrounding you,” Ojo captioned a burning candle photo.

Other notable actors, including Niyi Johnson and his wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, Bolaji Amusan also known as Mr Latin, Adekunle Afod and Tayo Sobola, sent condolence messages in the comment section of Saheed's post.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

