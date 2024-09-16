ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor Emmanuel France is dead

Bayo Wahab

Recalling their time working together, Ogedengbe described France as a legend.

Emmanuel France is dead.
Emmanuel France is dead.

Recommended articles

Nigerian filmmaker, Olufemi Ogedengbe announced France’s passing via his Instagram page on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Recalling their time working together, Ogedengbe described the deceased as a legend.

“Rest in peace to one of Nollywood’s legends, Uncle Emmanuel France. One of the actors I took to Tanzania in 2006. We shot three movies together: She Is My Sister, The Director and Cross My Sin R.I.P,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of his death remains unknown.

France, whose professional career started in Ghana featured in dozens of Nollywood films such as "Cross My Sin", "She Is My Sister", "The Director", "Narrow Escape", "Witches", "Silent Night", "Exile", and so on.

France's nationality has always been debated as many believed he was a Ghanaian but in an interview with Modern Ghana in 2011, the actor described himself as a product of a united nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I am not even a Ghanaian but a “Gold Coastian” because my grandparents came from the Gold Coast. They didn’t come from Ghana. I have a Nigerian Passport because I was born in Nigeria. I don’t have a Ghanaian Passport because I don’t reside there. I didn’t go to school in Ghana. Ghanaians don’t know me as theirs. Nigerians know me as a Ghanaian. Of course, that is what it is. I say it out loud because my parents come from there.”

France studied at the School of Journalism in Accra and joined the Ghana Film Corporation in 1969.

France joined the long list of Nigerian actors who have passed away this year.

The Nigerian film industry has lost many actors since January 2024 including Ganiyu ‘Ogunjimi‘ Oyeyemi, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji better known as Sisi Quadri, Junior Pope, Amaechi Muonagor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu, Dayo Adewunmi, also known as “Sule Suebebe” among others.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actor Emmanuel France is dead

Nollywood actor Emmanuel France is dead

'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October

'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October

Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

﻿M.I.A.: A versatile force in Nigerian entertainment

﻿M.I.A.: A versatile force in Nigerian entertainment

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Singer Portable opens up on slapping preacher

Singer Portable opens up on slapping preacher

Seyi Vibez part ways with Dapper Music, becomes independent

Seyi Vibez part ways with Dapper Music, becomes independent

‘I used to trade my scripts for film roles’- Omoni Oboli

‘I used to trade my scripts for film roles’- Omoni Oboli

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw stresses that Nigerian pedestrians have no rights [instagram/Katehenshaw]

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to mobilise and organise [Areweonair.com]

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Do2dtun says Tyla should not have accepted the award if she was not put in the right category

You took an award that didn’t represent you - Do2dtun slams Tyla over VMA acceptance speech

Selena Gomez has come to terms with the dangers involved in carrying her own child [MSN]

Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children due to health issues