Nollywood actor Emmanuel France is dead

Nigerian filmmaker, Olufemi Ogedengbe announced France’s passing via his Instagram page on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Recalling their time working together, Ogedengbe described the deceased as a legend.

“Rest in peace to one of Nollywood’s legends, Uncle Emmanuel France. One of the actors I took to Tanzania in 2006. We shot three movies together: She Is My Sister, The Director and Cross My Sin R.I.P,” he wrote.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

France, whose professional career started in Ghana featured in dozens of Nollywood films such as "Cross My Sin", "She Is My Sister", "The Director", "Narrow Escape", "Witches", "Silent Night", "Exile", and so on.

Was he a Nigerian or Ghanaian?

France's nationality has always been debated as many believed he was a Ghanaian but in an interview with Modern Ghana in 2011, the actor described himself as a product of a united nation.

He said, “I am not even a Ghanaian but a “Gold Coastian” because my grandparents came from the Gold Coast. They didn’t come from Ghana. I have a Nigerian Passport because I was born in Nigeria. I don’t have a Ghanaian Passport because I don’t reside there. I didn’t go to school in Ghana. Ghanaians don’t know me as theirs. Nigerians know me as a Ghanaian. Of course, that is what it is. I say it out loud because my parents come from there.”

France studied at the School of Journalism in Accra and joined the Ghana Film Corporation in 1969.

France joined the long list of Nigerian actors who have passed away this year.