Nigerians react as Wizkid resumes his fight with Davido

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Both Wizkid and Davido have since become trending topics on X.

Wizkid goes off on Davido on X
It all began in the late hours of October 1, 2024, when Wizkid took to the microblogging platform X with a subliminal tweet, "Beg me! just like …" After his post, it didn't take much time for his fans and other X users to decipher that the post hinted at a viral video of Davido.

When an X user asked Wizkid, "So if you no beef @davido your song won’t sell ??," he replied, "I don’t beef wack niggas! We all know he’s wack! No talent!"

Nigerians have since reacted to his series of posts, with many users expressing their frustration with the ongoing feud.Here's what some Nigerians have said on the issue:

Popular OAP Do2dtun took to X, saying, "This is the longest rivalry in the history of Nigerian entertainment. We are tired!"

Social media personality Daniel Regha slammed Wizkid, saying, "Wizkid claims Davido is a "wack" artiste with 'no talent', but forgets one thing he (Wizkid) wouldn't be where he is today without Davido. His rivalry with the 'No talent' artiste keeps his relevance to this day. And lyrically speaking, none is superior to the other."

"Wizkid, you can't be talking about 'mids' when you yourself have not dropped a hit song for years; And mind your language," Regha wrote in another post.

An X user wrote, "Wizkid will be on his own smoking Igbo & eating suya but this other guy’s camp will be shading and insulting him If he decides to talk, y’all will say 'he started it, he’s looking for clouting, he’s too troublesome'. Hypocrites!!!!!!"

Some social media users even called for Wizkid to be cancelled, "We all agree we are cancelling Wizkid tonight right, enough is enough let’s go."

"Fan banters, we know as we dey do am as fans. But you and your fcked up team have been doing this sh!t for years. Thinking "Wizkid no go talk" as usual, na there una miscalculate this time. Obsessed niggga," said another X user.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

