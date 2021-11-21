RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian producer, Beats By Jayy is dead

Jayy rose from being an underground Hip-Hop producer to become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated producers.

BeatyByJayy is dead. (Instagram/BeatsByJayy)

Popular Nigerian music producer, rapper and singer, Beats By Jayy is dead.

The young music producer died at the age of 27 on Saturday, November, 20, 2021, after a brief illness.

Jayy was known for being an associate of AQ, MI Abaga, Blaqbonez and Loose Kaynon. He also produced for the likes of iLLBliss, Teeto Ceemos and more.

At the time of his death, he was working on his fourth body of work as well as an EP with Jay Teazer.

Over the past few years, Jayy has risen from just being an underground Hip-Hop producer, to being one of Nigeria’s most celebrated producers.

In H1 2020, his stock rose after he produced ‘JUDAH EP’ for Abaga, the Headies-winning ‘God’s Engineering’ for AQ and ‘The Love Report’ for Abaga and AQ.

In the years leading up to that, he heavily sound-tracked AQ’s releases after he met the award-winning rapper as his junior at King’s College, Lagos.

A Surulere-bred artist, who grew up in a family of music-loving parents, also performed under the moniker Big Daddy Jayy, and released three EPs, ‘Replay Value EP’ in 2017, ‘Road To Jaynius’ in 2019 and ‘Jaynius’ in 2020.

He also delivered memorable hooks on AQ and Loose Kaynon’s ‘Crown’ via ‘God Wants Us To Be Lit’ and ‘Clap For Yourself’ by Abaga and AQ.

On ‘Jaynius,’ he had the record ‘Mad Ohh.’

In 2021, he produced ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ by Loose Kaynon and ‘Sex Over Love’ Blaqbonez.

May his soul rest in peace.

