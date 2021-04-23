Nengi Hampson and Erica go head-to-head at Gage Awards'21

Both gladiators have become top influencers with brands signing them up to Multimillion naira endorsement deals to push their brand.

Both have a cult following among the young and old not just in Nigeria but in other countries in Africa and around the globe.

Other categories up for grabs are Online Comedian of the Year with Mr Macaroni, MCLively, Sydney Talker, Taaooma and Lasisi Elenu in top contention to win the award. It will be recalled that Taaooma took home this category last year and it will be interesting to see if she can retain her crown as king of Online Comedy.

The Banking app of the Year is another huge category to look for. Top contenders for the crown are GTBank, VBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Alat by Wema. Blog of the Year category has Nairaland, Linda Ikeji blog, Bella Naija, Naijaloaded and Nairametrics all battle for honours in such a keenly contested category.

Pulse Nigeria

Other award categories to be given out on the night are Content Creator of the Year with the following nominees; Ndani Tv, RedTv, Accelerate Tv, Netflix and Pulse Tv. The nominees for the Online Film and Video of the Year are; Bayi by Diane Russet, Fishbone by Anakle Films, CNN Documentary on ENDSARS and the Critics Company.

Other categories are Webseries of the Year with top contenders such as Shuga Naija, The Mens Club, Therapy and Call to Bar. The Data Service Provider category is keenly contested with MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile and Swift in contention.

To catch every moment of the GAGE Awards as it unfolds, register to attend for free here; https://gageawards.com/register/

It will be recalled that GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020 by leveraging on the power of digital to simplify our everyday lives. The award recognizes, celebrates, rewards, and amplifies the eventual winners' outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem yearly.