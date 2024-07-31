ADVERTISEMENT
White people gave us Christianity - Nedu Wazobia slams Olympics opening ceremony outrage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He asserts that they can alter the last supper however they deem fit.

Nedu Wazobia
Nedu Wazobia

Speaking on the Naija 102.7 radio station, Nedu voiced his frustration regarding Christian's anger, and questioned the validity of the outrage.

"The Olympics ceremony where they used drag queens for the last supper pictures,. I just went to ask people this question, why are you people complaining?"

He asserted that since the Westerners introduced Africans to the Christian faith, their anger towards the Olympic board was misplaced.

Mockery of Christians and Last Supper at Olympics opening ceremony causes outrage
Nedu stressed, "Is it not these same people who gave you the religion? If they decide to alter it, what is your business? Why are you people angry? It's annoying me that you people are angry."

He continued, "Christians have been vexing and it's then who introduced us to the religion. And this alteration isn't new; I've been seeing it in the past Olympics and laughed. Are you people stupid? For lack of a better word, don't be angry that I said that. If they decide to paint another picture, they can. It is not Davici who painted the last supper picture?"

His declaration comes in response to the uproar over the portrayal of a blasphemous depiction of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” opening ceremony. The ceremony, which featured drag queens, a transgender model, and a singer dressed as the Greek god of wine, has been met with significant backlash, particularly from religious communities.

Christians around the world slammed the sports body for blasphemy and the spokesperson for the Olympics, Anne Descamps apologised for their actions during a press conference.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

