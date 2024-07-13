ADVERTISEMENT
₦4.5bn for one song - Social media reacts to Rema's unprecedented deal

Social media platforms are buzzing with excitement as aspiring musicians and music enthusiasts alike are drawing inspiration from Rema’s achievement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Afrobeats sensation reportedly pocketed a whopping N4.5 billion (three million dollars) for performing just one of its hit songs, ‘Calm Down’, at the high-profile event, leaving many in awe.

Rema performed at the wedding of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and daughter of pharma tycoons, Viren and Shaila Merchant, Radhika Merchant.

The event was held on Friday at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai.

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, was also paid 10 million dollars for his performance at the event, according to reports.

Pop star, Rihanna, also performed at the event for an undisclosed fee.

The news has also sparked a renewed interest in the music industry, with many youths seeing Rema’s success as a motivation to pursue their own careers.

@Solomon_King says on X, “Hold up, let us get this straight, Rema just bagged a whopping N4.5 billion ($3 million) for singing one song at some rich kid’s wedding?!

“One song? We’re talking about a sum that could solve Nigeria’s economic problems, okay, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but you get the point.

“Rema just made more money than I’ll see in a lifetime and I’m still struggling to pay my rent.

“I need to start singing.”

@OlamideAngel said, “I’m quitting my job to become a musician, or maybe just a wedding singer.

“We’re dying over here! Meanwhile, Rema’s just over here living his best life and we’re not hating. We’re low-key inspired to step up our music game.

“On a more serious note, this achievement is a testament to Rema’s hard work and talent. We’re proud to see African artistes making waves and getting the recognition they deserve.”

@Perryblack, an X user, said, “Back then y’all mocked Rema for sounding “Indian” when he broke out. Now he was paid $3m to perform a song at Anant Radhika’s wedding in India.

“Trust your music, Trust the process. Maybe I will go with Portable which said music money is bigger and better than football money.

“We thought Rema was goofing when he said he’s the future. He said he’s the next Wizkid but we are not taking him seriously. Big ups boy.”

According to @blacktribemusic, “Only this Rema’s song alone has made him one of the biggest artists in Africa. Bigger than the top guys una dey reason self.

“Rema is too big to be underrated by Nigerians, he’s just 22 but making more money.

“Another day to remind y’all that music money is longer than football own.”

On the contrary, @cassandra mentioned that the billionaire should have used the money to feed all the poor Indian citizens.

“That country dey suffer, why can’t he donate this money to the poor? Isn’t India one of the poorest countries in the world?

“I swear the billionaires don’t think of the poor chaii!

“Just $1k is enough for like 1 million people and They will appreciate it and pray for you, it is more than all this show-off,” she said.

Also, @UcheMark said, “They all belong to the same cult. Even from the beginning of Rema’s career, we can already recognise his affiliation with India (voodoo).

“Also, his recent use of devilish symbols and colours is enough evidence. Birds of a feather.”

@chocolatechic said, “I will never be poor.”

