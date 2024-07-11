ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My wife's allowance is very high - Seun Kuti on marriage challenges

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that her allowance is seven figures in a month.

Seun Kuti and his wife Yetunde aka Yeide [Instagram/Chefyeidekuti]
Seun Kuti and his wife Yetunde aka Yeide [Instagram/Chefyeidekuti]

Recommended articles

He stated this during their recent interview on Pulse Fun Facts, where they asked each other a series of questions about his marriage to Yetunde and their relationship. Yetunde asked, "What is the most challenging thing you have endured in our relationship?"

Seun immediately responded, highlighting how expensive her monthly allowance is and how hard it is for him to put the funds together.

"Her allowance is very high—seven figures every month," he said in between laughter. "I'm not joking; her allowance is very high and she has a high taste. That's challenging because I have to work for the money and it's not easy. It's very, very high. I don't know how we negotiated it; I must have been under duress during negotiations."

ADVERTISEMENT
Seun Kuti and his wife, Yetunde, got married in 2020 [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]
Seun Kuti and his wife, Yetunde, got married in 2020 [Instagram/BigBirdKuti] Pulse Nigeria

Yetunde then asked, "Have you had any regrets since we got married?" and in response, Seun stressed that he does not believe in the idea of regrets and therefore has none.

He asserted, "I don't do regrets; I don't regret anything in my life so I cannot regret anything in our marriage. I don't do regrets; regret is for the weak."

The singer then asked Yetunde about things she was grateful for in their marriage and she said, "I'm grateful for him, grateful for our daughter; what else?"

"What about the sex?" Seun interjected.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm grateful for the sex as well; I almost forgot that part because I didn't know that we were supposed to talk about that here," Yetunde responded, laughing.

Next, Yetunde asked the singer to disclose what he would change about their marriage if he could, to which he jokingly noted that he would appeal to the ancestors to make her taller.

Seun said, "I would ask the ancestors to give her more height; the Lord should help her and help me raise her up a bit. Our daughter is almost taller than her and she's only ten years old. That's the only thing I think they should change. And oh, her mouth!"

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My wife's allowance is very high - Seun Kuti on marriage challenges

My wife's allowance is very high - Seun Kuti on marriage challenges

Nollywood actress, Etinosa's 'Baby Elephant' stirs up reactions among plus-size women

Nollywood actress, Etinosa's 'Baby Elephant' stirs up reactions among plus-size women

Social media abuzz as Toyin Abraham takes stand against cyberbullying

Social media abuzz as Toyin Abraham takes stand against cyberbullying

What if you could reconnect with a lover who ghosted you? New TV show offers closure

What if you could reconnect with a lover who ghosted you? New TV show offers closure

Omoni Oboli’s 'Wives on Strike' to return in 2024 with Hilda Dokubo, KieKie, Uche Jombo

Omoni Oboli’s 'Wives on Strike' to return in 2024 with Hilda Dokubo, KieKie, Uche Jombo

Meet new faces of Grant's Whisky - Alternate Sound, Maze x Mxtreme, Wanni X Handi

Meet new faces of Grant's Whisky - Alternate Sound, Maze x Mxtreme, Wanni X Handi

Ex-BBN Housemate Frodd signs as brand ambassador for Sugardaddy Nigeria

Ex-BBN Housemate Frodd signs as brand ambassador for Sugardaddy Nigeria

Celebrities are humans like you - Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun

Celebrities are humans like you - Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun

Ayra Starr & Tems lead Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr & Tems lead Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

Singer Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Simi 'apologises' after being called out for wearing a swimsuit to the pool

Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

Chefs Association of Ghana disowns Chef Smith, says 'he's not our member'

Drama in court as Sophia Momodu lists 6 reasons Davido shouldn't have custody of Imade

Drama in court as Sophia Momodu lists 6 reasons Davido shouldn't have custody of Imade