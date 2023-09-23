My strategy in BBNaija house was just being original, says Alex.

The 27-year-old Content Creator during a Zoom interview in Lagos said that even before going on the show, she had decided to be original, unusual, positive and peaceful.

According to her, she had a premonition that she would be evicted.

“My strategy in the Big Brother house was just being myself. I said I was going to be myself and protect my peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is because I know that Alex is not somebody that people can walk over. So, I was sure that if anybody ever got to a point where they constantly poked me and I have to react, of course, I will.

“I will definitely stand up for myself, this was what I did in the house and that is what I also teach all the young boys and girls that are looking up to me in any school I go to.

“I am like do not let anybody take your silence, peace and positivity for weakness. I am always peaceful and positive,” she said.

Alex noted that the show had made her understand more the kind of power her personality holds.

“I am proud to realise how much presence my personality carries because before I was like why is it that when I walk into a place everybody always likes to see how to take me out, even if I have not said anything?

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, now I understand the kind of power I carry, I am proud of it,” she said.

When asked who she is currently rooting for as the winner of the show, she said “I am rooting for either the one with God’s grace or the best game player or the person that they want to win or the person that the people vote for to win.”