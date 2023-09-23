ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My strategy in BBNaija house was just being original, says Alex

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alex is an ex-housemate from BBNaija Season 3 and one of the five finalists.

My strategy in BBNaija house was just being original, says Alex.
My strategy in BBNaija house was just being original, says Alex.

Recommended articles

The 27-year-old Content Creator during a Zoom interview in Lagos said that even before going on the show, she had decided to be original, unusual, positive and peaceful.

According to her, she had a premonition that she would be evicted.

“My strategy in the Big Brother house was just being myself. I said I was going to be myself and protect my peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is because I know that Alex is not somebody that people can walk over. So, I was sure that if anybody ever got to a point where they constantly poked me and I have to react, of course, I will.

“I will definitely stand up for myself, this was what I did in the house and that is what I also teach all the young boys and girls that are looking up to me in any school I go to.

“I am like do not let anybody take your silence, peace and positivity for weakness. I am always peaceful and positive,” she said.

Alex noted that the show had made her understand more the kind of power her personality holds.

“I am proud to realise how much presence my personality carries because before I was like why is it that when I walk into a place everybody always likes to see how to take me out, even if I have not said anything?

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, now I understand the kind of power I carry, I am proud of it,” she said.

When asked who she is currently rooting for as the winner of the show, she said “I am rooting for either the one with God’s grace or the best game player or the person that they want to win or the person that the people vote for to win.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alex is an ex-housemate from BBNaija Season 3 and one of the five finalists.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My strategy in BBNaija house was just being original, says Alex

My strategy in BBNaija house was just being original, says Alex

My strategy in BBNaija house was just being original, says Alex

My strategy in BBNaija house was just being original, says Alex

Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood

Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

SHE Must Be Obeyed: A glimpse into the secrets of stardom

SHE Must Be Obeyed: A glimpse into the secrets of stardom

Tacha slams protesters for hijacking Mohbad's candlelight service

Tacha slams protesters for hijacking Mohbad's candlelight service

Victor AD spreads message of hope on new single 'MIDF'

Victor AD spreads message of hope on new single 'MIDF'

Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Mercy angrily shuts Ilebaye up on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy angrily shuts Ilebaye up on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels wants everyone to know that her marriage to Ned Nwoko is going great. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

My marriage is sweeter than what you see online - Regina Daniels

Mohbad's body is on its way to the coroners to be autopsied

Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death