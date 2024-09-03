My baby is taken - Mercy Aigbe celebrates Priscilla Ojo's engagement

On September 2, 2024, the veteran took to Instagram to congratulate Priscilla and her Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux, showering them with prayers and goodwill.

"Yeah!!!! My Baby is Taken, 😍😍" she wrote, "Congratulations my love @its.priscy , our inlaw @juma_jux we welcome you with open arms and love, we no dey joke with our daughter oh😁… but we trust you 😍❤️May you both continue to flourish in unlimited peace, joy, laughter and blessings!!!

Aigbe also congratulated her friend and colleague Iyabo Ojo, on her daughter's engagement, "@iyaboojofespris congratulations Ore, you have done well and I am proud of you! Ore Iya Iyawo loading!!!!!! 🎉🎉🥂🥂

ADVERTISEMENT

Iyabo Ojo, in turn, commented, "Ore iya iyawo loading."

Another comment read, "May I experience this on my daughters as well. This is the joy of motherhood😍 especially being a single mom. It's not easy, God bless you."

A happy commenter wrote, "Aunty Iyabo has always wanted her daughter to marry early, I’ve heard her talk about it in two different interviews and I’m glad her wish came true."

Mercy Aigbe's post comes after the social media speculations about Priscilla's engagement when she posted the pictures from her and her man's traditional photoshoot without announcing her engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media was then torn between those who thought it to just be a photoshoot, and others who assumed the pictures were a form of wedding announcement. Iyabo Ojo subsequently cleared all doubts about her daughter when she posted on Instagram and expressed her excitement about becoming the mother of the bride.