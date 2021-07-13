Music mogul Ubi Franklin celebrates 3 of his 4 baby mamas for being unproblematic

In a series of posts shared via his Instagram page on Monday, July 12, 2021, the music executive penned special messages for the three women.

"Not her Birthday, but I want to Appreciate her for the Job she has been doing with my son Shiloh. GOD has show me mercy, He looked past our sin, Our Guilt, our Shame and poured your Love. He looked beyond Me 🙏🏿 Mother to my Handsome Son. Thank you 🙏🏿," he wrote about his third baby mama, Nicole Siyo.

For his second baby mama and former wife, Lilian Esoro, the music executive praised her for holding it down for their son.

"This picture will be 3 years this weekend as Jayden Turns 5. It’s been 5 years of Different level of emotions and Love. I want to Appreciate Mumy Jay for always holding it down, we made unplanned sacrifices for Our son, Jayden First always," he wrote.

"No one is good and none is bad, we live as our memories can last, we live as we pray to God for a good Life. Thank you Mummy Jay, and Most Especially THANK YOU to Jayden’s Grandma."

Another of his baby mama who made it to his good list was the mother of his first daughter, Zanette.

"Mumy zee 👏🏿 Strong woman, you Dey give me wahala and my daughter Dey give you wahala back 😂😂😂 Thank you so much for holding it down always. Thank you 🙏🏿 you don try 👏🏿 May God Keep Blessing and Grant you all your heart Desires. Amen," he wrote.

The media guy got married to Nollywood actress, Esoro in 2015 and they have a son, Jayden, together.

Pulse Nigeria

He also has a son, Shiloh, with a South African, Siyo.

His fourth baby mama is Sandra Iheuwa and they have a daughter, Ariella, together.

His first child, Zanetta, is from a relationship which many speculate was before his marriage to Esoro.