Mr Macaroni says no amount of money should be enough to sacrifice freedom

Taking to his official X account on July 31, 2024, the activist voiced his stance against the exploitation of societal issues for individual benefit.

He wrote, "No amount of money, position or connection in this world should ever be enough to sacrifice the freedom of your people. Some people have lost every essence of their humanity by promoting violence, hate and bigotry just to have access to a few crumbs at the table. It is their ignorance and selfishness that blinds them to the fact that if United, the entire table belongs to us."'

Mr Macaroni's fans and followers took to the comment section of his post to voice their agreement with his stance.

An X user commented, "Never in human history have people been unified over an issue. The side with the better argument and movement always wins. We can only hope that the #EndBadGovernance movement will be louder than those that benefit from #badgovernance and who want the status quo to remain."

"I'll never respect a bigot or a selfish fellow. A lot of personal interest over collective has made our leaders keep on using Nigeria anyhow," said another outraged user.