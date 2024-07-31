ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Macaroni says no amount of money should be enough to sacrifice freedom

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He speaks against the promotion of violence.

Mr Macaroni [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1}
Mr Macaroni [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1}

Recommended articles

Taking to his official X account on July 31, 2024, the activist voiced his stance against the exploitation of societal issues for individual benefit.

He wrote, "No amount of money, position or connection in this world should ever be enough to sacrifice the freedom of your people. Some people have lost every essence of their humanity by promoting violence, hate and bigotry just to have access to a few crumbs at the table. It is their ignorance and selfishness that blinds them to the fact that if United, the entire table belongs to us."'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Macaroni's fans and followers took to the comment section of his post to voice their agreement with his stance.

An X user commented, "Never in human history have people been unified over an issue. The side with the better argument and movement always wins. We can only hope that the #EndBadGovernance movement will be louder than those that benefit from #badgovernance and who want the status quo to remain."

"I'll never respect a bigot or a selfish fellow. A lot of personal interest over collective has made our leaders keep on using Nigeria anyhow," said another outraged user.

It is worthy of note that the organised nationwide protest is driven by the grievances of Nigerians over economic hardships and rising living costs. However, some Nigerians organised a protest of their own, disputing the August 1 #endbadgovernment movement, and this singular act sparked outrage among some Nigerians.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mr Macaroni says no amount of money should be enough to sacrifice freedom

Mr Macaroni says no amount of money should be enough to sacrifice freedom

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

How 7 Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news of Onyeka Onwenu's death

How 7 Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news of Onyeka Onwenu's death

Charly Boy, Femi Kuti, Ayuba, Daddy Showkey mourn Onyeka Onwenu

Charly Boy, Femi Kuti, Ayuba, Daddy Showkey mourn Onyeka Onwenu

Prince William reportedly banned Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery

Prince William reportedly banned Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery

The married couple in the house is playing a dangerous game - BBNaija's Pere

The married couple in the house is playing a dangerous game - BBNaija's Pere

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Here are 7 classic songs by Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu

Here are 7 classic songs by Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu

The engagement you smell no dey - Bisola Aiyeola responds to fan about marriage

The engagement you smell no dey - Bisola Aiyeola responds to fan about marriage

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

From left to right and top to bottom: Cee-C, Tacha, Erica, Kemen, ThinTallTony, TBoss, and Gifty are the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT